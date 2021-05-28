Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market- BASF SE, Braskem SA, Chevron Corp., among others to contribute to the market growth

View our exclusive report on market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report!

The report on the polyisobutylene (PIB) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in demand from the automotive industry and increasing demand from other diversified applications.

The polyisobutylene (PIB) market analysis includes type, application and geography segments. This study identifies the growing demand for PIB-based fuel additives as one of the prime reasons driving the polyisobutylene (PIB) market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The polyisobutylene (PIB) market covers the following areas:

Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Sizing

Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Forecast

Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Braskem SA

Chevron Corp.

Daelim Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LyondellBasell Industries NV

The Lubrizol Corp.

TPC Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

HR-PIB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Enhanced PIB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Braskem SA

Chevron Corp.

Daelim Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

INEOS Group Holdings SA

LyondellBasell Industries NV

The Lubrizol Corp.

TPC Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

