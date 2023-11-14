Global Polyisoprene Industry Report 2023-2028: Polyisoprene's Role in STD Prevention Whilst Transforming Surgical Gloves and Catheters

The global polyisoprene market size reached 18.5 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, the market is poised to account for 27.1 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

The global polyisoprene market size reached 18.5 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, the market is poised to account for 27.1 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

Polyisoprene is a synthetic elastomer that shares many characteristics with natural rubber but can also be produced industrially through the polymerization of the isoprene monomer.

Compared to natural rubber, polyisoprene offers several advantages, including better weather resistance, a purer and more consistent polymer structure, and enhanced properties such as low water swell, good resilience, good tack, high gum tensile strength, and high hot tensile strength.

Polyisoprene finds applications in various industries, with a notable presence in the healthcare sector. It is increasingly being used as an alternative to natural rubber in the production of medical devices such as catheters, medical balloons, and surgical or medical gloves. These products are preferred for their improved comfort and enhanced protection against pathogens. The COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted the demand for medical gloves as a measure to reduce the spread of the virus.

Additionally, there is a growing awareness of the importance of effective contraceptives in preventing sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and unplanned pregnancies. This has led to an increased demand for wearable contraceptives made from polyisoprene.

Manufacturers are also investing in research and development to create innovative condom designs with features like high resealability and low needle penetration resistance. These factors are contributing to the growth of the polyisoprene market, particularly in the healthcare and medical device sectors.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the global polyisoprene market size in 2022?
  • What will be the global polyisoprene market outlook during the forecast period (2023-2028)?
  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyisoprene market?
  • What are the global polyisoprene market drivers?
  • What are the major trends in the global polyisoprene market?
  • What is the global polyisoprene market breakup by application?

Polyisoprene Manufacturing Process

  • Product Overview
  • Chemical Reactions Involved
  • Detailed Process Flow
  • Raw Material Requirements
  • Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates
  • Key Success and Risk Factors

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

  • Natural Polyisoprene
  • Synthetic Polyisoprene

Breakup by Application:

  • Tires and Related Products
  • Latex Products
  • Footwear
  • Non-Automotive Engineering
  • Belting and Hose
  • Others

Regional Insights:

Natural Polyisoprene

  • China
  • India
  • United States
  • Japan
  • Thailand
  • Others

Synthetic Polyisoprene

  • Russia
  • United States
  • Japan
  • China
  • Western Europe
  • Others

