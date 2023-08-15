Global Polymer Blends & Alloys Market to Reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2028, with PC-Based Blends Leading the Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymer Blends & Alloys Market by Type (PC, PPE/PPO-Based Blends and Alloys), Application (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Goods), and Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and RoW) - Global Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polymer blends & alloys market is estimated to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028.

The market, which was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2022, is primarily driven by the properties of polymer blends & alloys, increasing applications from emerging economies, technological advancements, and other factors.

PC-Based Polymer Blends & Alloys to Register Highest CAGR

In 2022, the PC-based segment dominated the polymer blends & alloys market, both in terms of value and volume. PC-based blends & alloys offer excellent thermal stability, toughness, and dimensional stability, making them commercially important. Commonly used PC-based blends include PC/ABS, PC/PET, and PC/PBT, and they find applications in industries such as automotive, electronics, business machines, medical equipment, optical media, and consumer appliances. The use of PC-based blends results in lighter, stronger, and more durable components, especially in automotive parts, meeting consumer demands for lightweight, durable, and cost-effective vehicles.

Automotive Industry Accounts for Largest Market Share

The automotive industry led the polymer blends & alloys market in 2022 in terms of value. Engineered polymers and their blends are widely used in various automotive applications, offering advantages over conventional materials, such as metals. Plastic parts made from polymer blends & alloys can unify multiple functions into fewer parts, leading to less complex assembly and cost savings. Moreover, they are corrosion-resistant and lighter in weight, contributing to fuel economy in automotive applications.

Asia Pacific Region to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific dominated the polymer blends & alloys market in 2022 due to its large electronics industry and growth in various end-use industries. The region, particularly China, is a significant production hub for polymer blends & alloys due to lower tax rates, availability of labor, and raw materials. The demand for polymer blends & alloys in the Asia Pacific is driven by the electrical & electronics and consumer goods industries. Japan is also a major player in innovative product manufacturing, with investments in research and development centers.

Premium Insights

Demand from Automotive Applications to Drive Market Growth

PC-Based Segment Accounted for the Largest Share

Automotive Segment Led the Market in 2022

India to Register Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Polymer Blends Replacing Traditional Materials and Base Polymers in End-Use Applications

Growth of End-Use Industries

Increasing Demand for Manufacturing Lightweight Vehicles

Laws and Regulations Enforced by Governments

Restraints

High Processing and Manufacturing Costs

Fluctuations in Prices of Raw Materials

Limited Treatment Plants and Lack of Expertise in Recycling Polymer Waste

Opportunities

Growing Demand for EVs

Increasing Penetration of Polymer Blends & Alloys in Consumer Goods

Challenges

Volatility of Crude Oil Prices

High Costs of Recycled Plastics

Existence of Alternate Products with Identical Properties

Company Profiles

Key Players

Covestro AG

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

JSR Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Sabic

Daicel Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Chimei Corporation

Ineos Styrolution Group GmbH

LG Chem

Other Players

Americhem

Foster Corporation

Chemieuro

Axel Polymers Limited

Arkema

Radici Partecipazioni Spa

Trinseo

Bada AG

Romira GmbH

Polykemi

