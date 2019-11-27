Global Polymer Concrete Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024
Nov 27, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polymer Concrete Market By Type, By Class, By Binding Agent, By Application, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polymer concrete market stood at around $475 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period to reach $646 million by 2024, on account of various factors such as the increasing demand for chemical-resistant construction materials and growing awareness about eco-friendly concrete.
Better mechanical properties and shorter installation time are also expected to boost the popularity of polymer concrete across the globe. Polymer concrete is a compound, which is a product of polymerization of a monomer/aggregate mixture. The polymerized monomer acts as binder for aggregates, and the resulting composite. Substitution of traditional concrete is anticipated to open new opportunities in the global polymer concrete market during forecast period. However, high cost of polymer concrete inhibits the market growth.
Global Polymer Concrete Market Segmentation
The global polymer concrete market has been categorized into type, class, binding agent, application, end-user industry and region. Based on type, the global polymer concrete market has been segmented into epoxy, methyl methacrylate and others. Among these, epoxy is the largest segment in the global polymer concrete market, owing to high resistivity to chemicals, its great adhesion and creep resistance. Epoxy is used for special applications such as skid-resistant overlays in highways, industrial flooring, exterior walls and resurfacing materials for deteriorated areas to provide superior finishing.
Based on class, the market has been segmented into polymer modified concrete, polymer impregnated concrete and polymer resin concrete. In terms of binding agent, the market has been categorized into natural resin and synthetic resin, while on the basis of application, the market has been segmented into pump bases, containments & waste containers and others. Based on the end-user industry, the global polymer concrete market has been segmented into non-residential structures, residential structures, civil infrastructure.
Global Polymer Concrete Regional Segmentation
Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period, owing to increasing road construction activities.
Growing Need for Chemical-Resistant Construction Materials
Concrete structures are generally exposed to corrosive environments, which usually result in damage of the structure. However, use of polymeric materials in concrete proves to subvert this issue, owing to their durability and high strength. In addition, use of various types of resins, like epoxy and polyester-styrene, offers the required chemical resistance to concrete structures in hostile environments.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the leading companies in the global polymer concrete market are ACO Polymer, BASF SE, Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Forte Composites Inc., Sauereisen, Dudick, ErgonArmor, BaseTec, among others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Brand Recall
4.3. Brand Satisfaction
4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.5. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase
4.6. Unmet Needs
5. Global Polymer Concrete Market Overview
6. Global Polymer Concrete Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Epoxy, Methyl Methacrylate and Others (Latex, Polyester and Vinyl Ester))
6.2.2. By Class (Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Impregnated Concrete and Polymer Resin Concrete)
6.2.3. By Binding Agent (Natural Resin and Synthetic Resin)
6.2.4. By Application (Containments, Pump Bases, Waste Containers, Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains and Others (Stock shapes, Roofing sheets, etc.))
6.2.5. By End User (Non-Residential Structures, Residential Structures and Civil Infrastructure)
6.2.6. By Company
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. Asia-Pacific Polymer Concrete Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type
7.2.2. By Class
7.2.3. By Binding Agent
7.2.4. By End User
7.2.5. By Application
7.2.6. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8. North America Polymer Concrete Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type
8.2.2. By Class
8.2.3. By Binding Agent
8.2.4. By End User
8.2.5. By Application
8.2.6. By Country
8.3. North America: Country Analysis
9. Europe Polymer Concrete Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type
9.2.2. By Class
9.2.3. By Binding Agent
9.2.4. By End User
9.2.5. By Application
9.2.6. By Country
9.3. Europe: Country Analysis
10. South America Polymer Concrete Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Class
10.2.3. By Binding Agent
10.2.4. By End User
10.2.5. By Application
10.2.6. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
11. Middle East & Africa Polymer Concrete Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Type
11.2.2. By Class
11.2.3. By Binding Agent
11.2.4. By End User
11.2.5. By Application
11.2.6. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)
14.2.1. Basic Details
14.2.2. Financials (As reported)
14.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis
14.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
14.2.5. Planned Investments
14.2.6. Pricing of Target Types
14.2.7. Market positioning
14.3. Global Players Profiled
14.3.1. ACO Polymer
14.3.2. BASF SE
14.3.3. Sika AG
14.3.4. Fosroc International Ltd.
14.3.5. Sauereisen
14.3.6. Dudick
14.3.7. ErgonArmor
14.3.8. BaseTec
15. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rdva86
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article