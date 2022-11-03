NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:



Whatâ€™s New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Global Polymer Concrete Market to Reach $914.3 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polymer Concrete estimated at US$659.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$914.3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymer Modified Concrete, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$506.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polymer Resin Concrete segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $194.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Polymer Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$194.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$161.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Polymer Impregnated Concrete Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR



In the global Polymer Impregnated Concrete segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$70.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$93.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -

ACO Group

Armorcast

Armorock

Basetek

BASF

Civilworks Group

Cornerstone Construction Material

Crown Polymers

DOW Chemical

Dudick

DWD System

Ergonarmor

Forte Composites

Fosroc

Jiangsu Polycon

Kwik Bond Polymers

Mapei

MEA Group

Sauereisen

Sika

Ulma Group







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Polymer Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Polymer Concrete Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Modified Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Polymer Modified Concrete by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Modified

Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Resin Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Polymer Resin Concrete by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Resin Concrete

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Impregnated Concrete by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Polymer Impregnated

Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Impregnated

Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Epoxy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vinyl Ester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Vinyl Ester by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Ester by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Containments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Containments by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Containments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pump

Bases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Pump Bases by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Pump Bases by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Waste Containers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Waste Containers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Waste Containers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flooring Blocks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Flooring Blocks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Flooring Blocks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trench Drains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Trench Drains by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Trench Drains by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Infrastructure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Residential Structures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Non-Residential Structures

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Residential

Structures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Polymer Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer

Resin Concrete and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by Class -

Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer

Impregnated Concrete Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by Class -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer Modified

Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer Impregnated

Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Type - Epoxy, Vinyl Ester and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by Type -

Epoxy, Vinyl Ester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Vinyl Ester

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Application - Flooring Blocks, Trench

Drains, Other Applications, Containments, Pump Bases and Waste

Containers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by

Application - Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains, Other

Applications, Containments, Pump Bases and Waste Containers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flooring

Blocks, Trench Drains, Other Applications, Containments, Pump

Bases and Waste Containers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential

Structures and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 60: USA Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer

Resin Concrete and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by Class -

Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer

Impregnated Concrete Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer

Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Type - Epoxy, Vinyl Ester and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by Type -

Epoxy, Vinyl Ester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Vinyl

Ester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Application - Flooring Blocks, Trench

Drains, Other Applications, Containments, Pump Bases and Waste

Containers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by

Application - Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains, Other

Applications, Containments, Pump Bases and Waste Containers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flooring

Blocks, Trench Drains, Other Applications, Containments, Pump

Bases and Waste Containers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential

Structures and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by

End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Polymer Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer

Resin Concrete and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by Class -

Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer

Impregnated Concrete Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer

Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Type - Epoxy, Vinyl Ester and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by Type -

Epoxy, Vinyl Ester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Vinyl

Ester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Application - Flooring Blocks, Trench

Drains, Other Applications, Containments, Pump Bases and Waste

Containers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by

Application - Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains, Other

Applications, Containments, Pump Bases and Waste Containers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flooring

Blocks, Trench Drains, Other Applications, Containments, Pump

Bases and Waste Containers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential

Structures and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Polymer Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer

Resin Concrete and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by Class -

Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer

Impregnated Concrete Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: China 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer

Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Type - Epoxy, Vinyl Ester and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by Type -

Epoxy, Vinyl Ester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: China 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Vinyl

Ester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Application - Flooring Blocks, Trench

Drains, Other Applications, Containments, Pump Bases and Waste

Containers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: China Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by

Application - Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains, Other

Applications, Containments, Pump Bases and Waste Containers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: China 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flooring

Blocks, Trench Drains, Other Applications, Containments, Pump

Bases and Waste Containers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential

Structures and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 96: China Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by End-Use -

Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: China 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Polymer Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer

Resin Concrete and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by Class -

Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer

Impregnated Concrete Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer

Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Type - Epoxy, Vinyl Ester and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by Type -

Epoxy, Vinyl Ester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Vinyl

Ester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Application - Flooring Blocks, Trench

Drains, Other Applications, Containments, Pump Bases and Waste

Containers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by

Application - Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains, Other

Applications, Containments, Pump Bases and Waste Containers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flooring

Blocks, Trench Drains, Other Applications, Containments, Pump

Bases and Waste Containers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 110: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential

Structures and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Europe Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by

End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Polymer Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer

Resin Concrete and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: France Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by Class -

Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer

Impregnated Concrete Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: France 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer

Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Type - Epoxy, Vinyl Ester and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: France Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by Type -

Epoxy, Vinyl Ester and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: France 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Epoxy, Vinyl

Ester and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Application - Flooring Blocks, Trench

Drains, Other Applications, Containments, Pump Bases and Waste

Containers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: France Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by

Application - Flooring Blocks, Trench Drains, Other

Applications, Containments, Pump Bases and Waste Containers

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: France 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flooring

Blocks, Trench Drains, Other Applications, Containments, Pump

Bases and Waste Containers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential

Structures and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 123: France Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by

End-Use - Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: France 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Infrastructure, Non-Residential Structures and Residential for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Polymer Concrete Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer

Resin Concrete and Polymer Impregnated Concrete - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Polymer Concrete by

Class - Polymer Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and

Polymer Impregnated Concrete Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 127: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Concrete by

Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymer

Modified Concrete, Polymer Resin Concrete and Polymer

Impregnated Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 128: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polymer Concrete by Type - Epoxy, Vinyl Ester and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



