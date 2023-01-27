Global Polymer Gel Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymer Gel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polymer gel market size reached US$ 46.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 65.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.15% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A polymer gel is an elastic cross-linked polymer network of three dimensions. It is a soft and wet material capable of undergoing large deformations like growing and shrinking in huge volumes. It undergoes deformation by external stimuli, such as the potential of hydrogen (pH), temperature, and ionic strength.

It is primarily utilized in actuators, sensors, modulators for the delivery of drugs and keeping different polymers separated. Besides this, it is also utilized in robotics, petrochemicals, paints and coatings, and chemical manufacturing across the globe.



Significant increase in the utilization of polymer gel on account of its low tack, effective absorbent, and non-oily properties represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. It is also employed in the personal care and cosmetic sectors for preparing facial masks, mascaras, cuticle coats, and clear gels.

Besides this, there is a considerable rise in the demand for polymer-based biodegradable products in the agricultural sector around the world for reducing the use of fertilizers, improving water retention quality of crops, and minimizing the overall cost of irrigation. Additionally, the growing implementation of smart farming techniques is contributing to the sales of polymer gel.

Moreover, increasing product utilization in the robotics industry for the manufacturing of artificial muscles and robotic actuators is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the key players are focusing on developing newer technologies and improving the formulations of the final products. They are also heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Other major factors, including the increasing industrialization and rising spending capacity of the population, are anticipated to strengthen the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Ashland LLC, BASF SE, Chemtex Speciality Limited, Dow Inc, Evonik Industries AG, LG Chem, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. and SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO. LTD.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global polymer gel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polymer gel market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global polymer gel market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Polymer Gel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Raw Material

6.1 Polyacrylic Acid

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Polyacrylamide

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polyvinyl Alcohol

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Polyacrylonitrile

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Silicone

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Personal Care

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Agriculture

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Construction

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Drug Delivery System

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Waste Treatment

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 3M Company

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Ashland LLC

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 BASF SE

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Chemtex Speciality Limited

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Dow Inc

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Evonik Industries AG

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 LG Chem

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.10 SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS CO. LTD

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oca8ah-gel?w=5

