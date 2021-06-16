Global Polymer Nanomembrane Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Toray Industries, NX Filtration and Spur Among Others

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polymer Nanomembrane Market by Type (PAN, PE, PVC, Polyamide, PP, PC, PTFE), End-Use Industry (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Biomedical) & Region - Trends and Forecasts Up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polymer nanomembrane market size is estimated to be USD 637 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,103 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2021 and 2026.

Nanomembrane produced from polymers (PAN, PVDF, PES, and others) are called polymer nanomembrane. These membranes have pores size in the range of 1nm to 300 nm. These membranes are mainly utilized as nanofiltration membranes and nanofiber membranes in various industries.



Nanofiltration membrane finds application in membrane separation processes in the water & wastewater treatment industry and in other industrial processes. Nanofiber membranes are utilized in pharmaceutical and other industries for providing high breathability and controlled permeability. The growth of the water & wastewater treatment industry is the major driving factor for the polymer nanomembrane market.



The increase in awareness about the environment and water & wastewater treatment is causing the shift from chemical to physical treatment of water. The production of semiconductors and faster IC chips increases the necessity of obtaining higher purity chemical solutions to clean wafer. Polymer nanomembrane are used for filtration of these chemical solutions. The growing trend of athleisure clothing is an opportunity for the polymer nanomembrane market in the textile industry.



Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) is projected to be the largest segment by type in Polymer Nanomembrane market



Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) is the largest type segment for the polymer nanomembrane market. Polyacrylonitrile membranes are prepared with the support of a hydroxylamine-induced phase inversion process. The obtained polyacrylonitrile membrane displays high flux along with the required separation efficiency for various oil-in-water emulsions. Polyacrylonitrile membrane shows superior antifouling property and recyclability due to its ultralow oil adhesion property. Hence, it is highly utilized for emulsified oil/water separation.



Water & Wastewater Treatment is the largest segment by end-use industry in Polymer Nanomembrane market during forecast region



In the water & wastewater treatment industry, polymer nanomembranes are utilized as filtration membranes for reducing heavy metals, salt, nitrate, sulfate, and natural organic matter (NOM) content in water. It is also utilized for softening hard water and disinfecting and purification of potable water. The growth in water & wastewater treatment is attributed to growing health awareness about the consumption of clean drinking water. In addition to this, increasing water scarcity and growing government investment in the water treatment industry, along with growing urbanization, have boosted the demand for point-of-use water filtration systems. This is fueling the demand for polymer nanomembrane.



North America accounts for the largest share in Polymer Nanomembrane market by region



North America was the largest polymer nanomembrane market in 2020. Growing urbanization, aging water treatment utilities, faster adoption of newer technologies, and declining freshwater resources are factors promoting nanomembrane market in the region. The stringent environmental regulations in this region, which directly affect the water treatment industry, are the Clean Water Act (CWA), the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).



In the US, the CWA has established the basic structure for regulating the discharge of pollutants in water channels and quality standards for surface water. Under the CWA, the EPA has implemented pollution control norms for various industries that include setting wastewater standards and water quality standards for all contaminants in surface water. The demand for polymer nanomembrane in the US is expected to be driven by the modernization of existing water supply and wastewater treatment plants, along with investments for new facilities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Region Wise Regulatory Mandates

5.8.1 North America

5.8.2 Europe

5.8.3 APAC

5.8.4 Middle East & Africa

5.8.5 South America

5.9 Forecast Factors Impacting the Growth

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 YC, YCC Drivers (Analyzing Customer's Customers' Impact)

5.12 Macroeconomic Overview

5.13 COVID-19 Impact Analysis



6 Polymer Nanomembrane Market, by Type - Forecast Till 2026 (In Tons and USD Million)



7 Polymer Nanomembrane Market, by End-Use Industry - Forecast Till 2026 (In Tons and USD Million)



8 Polymer Nanomembrane Market, by Region - Forecast Till 2026 (In Tons and USD Million)



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

10.1.2 Nitto Denko Corporation - Hydranautics

10.1.3 Koch Separation Solutions

10.1.4 Microdyn-Nadir GmbH

10.1.5 Pall Corporation

10.1.6 Synder Filtration, Inc.

10.1.7 Alfa Laval AB

10.1.8 Pentair - X-Flow

10.1.9 Toray Industries, Inc

10.1.10 Sumitomo Electric Fine Polymer, Inc

10.1.11 NX Filtration BV

10.1.12 Hunan Keenssen Technology Co. Ltd

10.1.13 Applied Membranes, Inc.

10.1.14 Osmotech Membranes Pvt. Ltd.

10.1.15 AMS Technologies

10.1.16 Risingsun Membrane Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

10.1.17 Spur A.S.

10.1.18 Nafigate Corporation, A.S.

10.1.19 Nanomembrane S.R.O

10.1.20 Axeon Water Technologies

10.1.21 Membranium (RM Nanotech)

10.1.22 Teijin Limited

10.1.23 Nxtnano, LLC

10.1.24 Hangzhou Deefine Filtration Technology Co. Ltd.

10.1.25 M-TEchX Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76bh8t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

