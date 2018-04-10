NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About polymer stabilizer
Polymer stabilizers are chemicals that are used as additives to manufacture plastic products. They are used directly or in combinations with other chemicals to prevent oxidation, uncontrolled recombination, chain scission, and crosslinking reactions.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global polymer stabilizer market to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% during the period 2017-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polymer stabilizer market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of polymer stabilizers by type (heat stabilizer, antioxidants, light stabilizer, and others), end-user (packaging, automotive, building and construction, consumer goods, and others), and region (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Polymer Stabilizer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Akzo Nobel
• BASF
• Clariant
• Evonik Industries
• Solvay
• SONGWON
Market driver
• Increasing demand for light stabilizers in polymers and plastics
Market challenge
• Increasing prices of polymer stabilizer affecting market growth
Market trend
• Increasing demand for lightweight plastic products in automotive applications
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
