Global Polymer Stabilizer Market 2018-2022 with Akzo Nobel, BASF, Clariant, Evonik Industries, Solvay & SONGWON Dominating

The market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 5% by 2022.

This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the polymer stabilizer market by type (heat stabilizers, antioxidants, light stabilizer, and others) and by end-user (packaging, automotive, building and construction, consumer goods, and others). The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.



The heat stabilizer segment accounted for the major share of the market during 2017. The market will continue to witness steady growth in this segment during the next few years as well and polymer stabilizer manufacturers are constantly focusing on R&D to develop new products which will help in the development of heat stabilizers.



APAC accounted for the maximum share of the market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that the market will witness steady growth in APAC during the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the improving economic conditions and availability of growth opportunities for the polymer stabilizer manufacturers.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global polymer stabilizer market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global polymer stabilizer market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global polymer stabilizer market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global polymer stabilizer market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global polymer stabilizer market?

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Global polymer stabilizer market by heat stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global polymer stabilizer market by antioxidants 2017-2022

Global polymer stabilizer market by light stabilizer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global polymer stabilizer market by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global polymer stabilizer market by packaging 2017-2022

Global polymer stabilizer market by automotive 2017-2022

Global polymer stabilizer market by building and construction 2017-2022

Global polymer stabilizer market by consumer goods 2017-2022

Global polymer stabilizer market by others 2017-2022

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

New product developments

Increasing demand for lightweight plastic products in automotive applications

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Major market vendors

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Clariant

Evonik Industries

Solvay

SONGWON



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tcj56g/global_polymer?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polymer-stabilizer-market-2018-2022-with-akzo-nobel-basf-clariant-evonik-industries-solvay--songwon-dominating-300623269.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

