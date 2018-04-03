Global Polymer Stabilizer Market 2018-2022 with Akzo Nobel, BASF, Clariant, Evonik Industries, Solvay & SONGWON Dominating

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Polymer Stabilizer Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 5% by 2022.
This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the polymer stabilizer market by type (heat stabilizers, antioxidants, light stabilizer, and others) and by end-user (packaging, automotive, building and construction, consumer goods, and others). The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
The heat stabilizer segment accounted for the major share of the market during 2017. The market will continue to witness steady growth in this segment during the next few years as well and polymer stabilizer manufacturers are constantly focusing on R&D to develop new products which will help in the development of heat stabilizers.
APAC accounted for the maximum share of the market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that the market will witness steady growth in APAC during the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the improving economic conditions and availability of growth opportunities for the polymer stabilizer manufacturers.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global polymer stabilizer market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global polymer stabilizer market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global polymer stabilizer market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global polymer stabilizer market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global polymer stabilizer market?
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Global polymer stabilizer market by heat stabilizers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global polymer stabilizer market by antioxidants 2017-2022
- Global polymer stabilizer market by light stabilizer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global polymer stabilizer market by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global polymer stabilizer market by packaging 2017-2022
- Global polymer stabilizer market by automotive 2017-2022
- Global polymer stabilizer market by building and construction 2017-2022
- Global polymer stabilizer market by consumer goods 2017-2022
- Global polymer stabilizer market by others 2017-2022
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- New product developments
- Increasing demand for lightweight plastic products in automotive applications
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
- Major market vendors
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Akzo Nobel
- BASF
- Clariant
- Evonik Industries
- Solvay
- SONGWON
