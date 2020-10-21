Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Report 2020: Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Market is Projected to Reach a Revised $11 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polymerase Chain Reaction estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.

Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reagents & Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The Polymerase Chain Reaction market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Abbott Molecular, Inc.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Polymerase Chain Reaction Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v160dp

