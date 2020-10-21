Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Report 2020: Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Market is Projected to Reach a Revised $11 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polymerase Chain Reaction estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.

Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reagents & Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The Polymerase Chain Reaction market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Abbott Molecular, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

QIAGEN NV

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polymerase Chain Reaction Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

