Global Polymeric Membrane Market Forecast Report 2023-2028: Proton Exchange and Anion Exchange Membrane

Providing adequate clean water supplies for an ever-increasing population will almost certainly necessitate increased investment in water processing technology. Furthermore, the increasing presence of emerging pollutants in the aquatic environment is driving the market to develop novel water purification technologies. Furthermore, in water-stressed areas, water from seawater desalination plants is becoming increasingly important, which is expected to propel reverse osmosis technology in the polymeric membrane market forward. The global polymeric membrane market value is projected to reach US$7.75 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.09% over the projected period.

Segments Covered

By Technology: In terms of technology, the report offers insights of the global polymeric membrane market into four segments: reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, microfiltration and nanofiltration. The reverse osmosis polymeric membrane segment held the highest share in the market. Reverse osmosis is largely used for the desalination of seawater as it can separate dissolved solids, bacteria, viruses, and other selected dissolved substances. Considering the rising trend of reverse osmosis membrane use in alternative water source treatment, including desalination plants and wastewater recycling, the reverse osmosis membrane-based water and wastewater treatment processes are expected to have a great potential in the future.

By End Sector: The report further provides the segmentation of the market on the basis of end sector: water treatment, wastewater treatment, medical polymeric membrane and industrial polymeric membrane. Water treatment held the maximum share in the market, followed by wastewater treatment. The survival of human life depends on the availability of freshwater for drinking. Owing to urbanization stemming from the rising global population, the demand for water purification system has increased over years. These water purifying systems largely use polymeric membrane to carry out the filtration process. Besides, the global commitment to reducing plastic consumption and increasing number of desalination projects to bring clean water to rural areas and emerging countries using affordable and safe filtration systems is expected to drive the demand for polymeric membrane during the forecasted years.

Geographic Coverage

According to this report, the global polymeric membrane market can be divided into four regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of World. The countries covered in North America region are the US, Mexico, and Canada, while Europe includes UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe. Moreover, China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific are included in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific dominated the market, owing to the factors such as growing industrialization and expansion in agricultural and residential activities are generating massive amounts of wastewater to be produced. China accounted for the largest share in the Asia Pacific polymeric membrane market. China's demand for processed foods has been increasing at a rapid pace. The demand for protein, dairy, and meat products is skyrocketing; the supply is far outstripping the demand. The need for membrane for water treatment in the food processing industry is expected to increase as a result of the scenario.

Furthermore, the North American region held a significant share in the polymeric membrane market, owing to the factors such as demand for low-pressure membrane technologies. Besides, rising awareness pertaining to increasing freshwater scarcity and wastewater treatment are some of the factors driving the North America polymeric membrane market.

Top Impacting Factors



Driver: Growing Adoption in Pharmaceutical Industry

In recent years, the pharmaceutical and biomedical industries have seen remarkable technological improvement. They play a crucial role in the business, whether it's recovering valuable intermediates or substrates or lowering the concentration of effluent streams. In the pharmaceutical business, nano-filtration and pervaporation techniques are commonly employed to eliminate hazardous elements in the effluent stream. Dyes, colors, BOD/COD, endocrine disruptors, pharmaceutical residue, micro-plastic, and other contaminants are commonly removed using nano-filtration barrier films. The demand for polymeric membrane is predicted to rise as rules and regulations governing wastewater treatment and pre-treatment effluents become more stringent.

Challenge: Need for Frequent Replacements of Barrier Films

Fouling is a big issue that has a negative impact on the company's operations. Its efficiency and flow are reduced, resulting in higher energy consumption and deterioration of the water or stream quality. To remove contaminated membrane, the two options are chemical cleaning or replacement (both of which are expensive). Because of these expenses, applications and acceptance are restricted to specialized industries, limiting market growth.

Trend: Proton Exchange and Anion Exchange Membrane

Proton exchange and anion exchange membrane are made up of polymer electrolytes. A series of anion exchange membrane (AEMs) consists of polyvinyl alcohol/branched polyethyleneimine (PVA/BPEI). Owing to the growth in the acceleration of green hydrogen production, the manufacturers are continually investing in the proton exchange and anion exchange membrane. These membrane are used in industries such as power, oil and gas, chemical, and others in the industrial application area. In the electricity industry, anion exchange membrane are utilised in fuel cells and electrolyzers. Also, they are utilized in membrane separations, fuel cells, and electrolyzers in the oil and gas industry. They are also employed in chlor-alkali cells in the chemical sector. Furthermore, during the forecast period, increased demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost the demand for proton exchange and anion exchange membrane ahead. Thus, with increased consumption of proton exchange and anion exchange membrane in various industries, the overall polymeric membrane market is anticipated to grow during forecasted years.

Analysis of Key Players

The global polymeric membrane market is consolidated with the presence of concentrated large players. The key players covered in the report include:

Toray Industries, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation (Hydranautics)

Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Pentair plc

Alsys Group

Membrane Technology & Research (MTR)

Arkema S.A

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

