Global Polymers in Personal Care Market Report 2020 - Growth Opportunity in Intelligent Transdermal Drug Delivery and Artificial Intelligence for Customized Products

Polymers play an important role as an emulsifier, rheology modifier, thickener, conditioning agent, and delivery system, among others in the personal care industry.

The majority of the polymers dominating the personal care industry are of synthetic origin; however, due to stringent regulations on synthetic polymers especially microbeads proposed by government of different countries across the globe have pushed manufacturers to move their focus towards bio-based or renewable and natural sourced polymers.

Polymers like starch, cellulose, Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) have witnessed increased research and development activities in personal care product formulation and packaging applications.

Bio feedstocks derived from plant origins like sugar for developing biopolymers or chemicals have seen significant innovations.

Manufacturers are collaborating with startups and research universities to bring novel chemistries and formulations to the market. In addition, partnerships, acquisitions, and funding research projects are also being witnessed for new product development to cater to customer demand.

Technology Landscape

Innovation Indicators

Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities

Key Contacts

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 the Strategic Imperative

1.2 the Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Polymers in the Personal Care Industry

1.3 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Key Findings

3. Technology Landscape

3.1 Polymer Addition to Personal Care Products Enhances Texture, Functionality, and Durability

3.1.1 Polymers in Personal Care Industry Utilized as Emulsifiers, Delivery Systems, and Rheology Modifiers

3.2. Concerns About Synthetic Polymer-Based Microbeads and Ban on Unsafe Ingredients Propelling Demand for Biopolymers

3.3 Rising Demand for Low Carbon Cosmetic Formulations With Eco Labels Boosting Demand for Natural Polymers

3.4 Artificial Intelligence to Produce Customized Cosmetic Products as Per DNA, Skin Tone and Allergies

3.5 Bio-Based Feedstocks Can Create New Bioeconomy and Sustainable Future for Polymers in the Personal Care Industry

3.6 Bio-Based or Natural Polymers Can Replace Synthetic Counterparts and Help to Create Clean Label Formulations

3.7 Succinoglycan Derived from Bacterial Fermentation Offers Excellent Pseudo Elasticity and Fast Absorbance

3.8 Brassica Campestris-Aleurites Fordi Oil Copolymer Serves as An Alternative to Silicones

3.9 Guar Gum Based Polymers Provide High Emulsion Stability in Personal Care Product Formulation

3.10 Xanthan Gum Natural Polymer When Used in Low Concentration Offers High Viscosity

3.11 Sugar-Based Isobutene With More Than 50% Renewable Carbon Act as Biofeedstock for Polymers in Cosmetics

3.12 Polyisoprene Biopolymer Derived from the Eucommia Plant is Sustainable and Has Low Carbon Footprint

3.13 Food Grade Kappa-Carrageenan Improves Texture of Cosmetic Products

3.14 Alginate Retains Water for Longer Time and Maintains Skin Elasticity

4. Innovation Indicators

4.1 New Product Launches With Focus on Natural and Bio-Based Polymers With Certifications Prevalent Among Manufacturers

4.2 Researchers are Utilizing Biotechnological Approach to Produce Biopolymers Using Microbial Strains

4.3 Public and Private Funding Projects to Develop Novel Biopolymer-Based Formulations Prevalent

4.4 Acquisitions and Partnerships are Focus Areas for Companies to Expand Product Portfolios

4.5 IP Analysis Showcases High Patent Filing Activity in the US and Europe

5. Companies to Action

5.1 Non-Animal Sourced Chitosan is Readily Biodegradable and Available in Both Low and High Molecular Weight

5.2 Water-Based Engineered Biopolymer from Glucose is Recyclable and Compostable

5.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate Derived from Agricultural Waste as an Alternative to Synthetic Microbeads

5.4 Plant-Derived Polyisoprene Biopolymer With Properties Similar to Natural Rubber

5.5 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Produced in a Closed Loop Biological Process

5.6 Genetically Modified Bacteria to Produce Biopolymers from Silk Proteins

5.7 Itaconic Acid-Based 100% Water Soluble Biopolymer Doesn't Contain Any Additives or Preservatives

5.8 Isobutene as Biofeedstock for Polymers Produced Via Fermentation

5.9 Renewable Feedstocks Utilized to Produce Cellulose Composites for Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

5.10 Mushroom-Based Chitosan Biopolymer for Food, Cosmetics, Medical, and Pharmaceutical Industries

5.11 Biopolymers from Polyglutamic Acid Have Excellent Rheological and Texturizing Properties

5.12 Natural Polycarbonate Platform to Develop Biopolymers With Faster Degradation Rate

5.13 1,4-Butanediol (BDO) as Biofeedstock for the Plastic and Cosmetic Industries

5.14 Lipid- and Biopolymer-Based Encapsulation Technology for Delivering Active Ingredients

5.15 Synthetic Biology Coupled With Machine Learning Tools to Design Microbes for Biopolymers

5.16 Intelligent Wrinkle Reducing Patch Serves as an Alternative to Painful Injectable Remedies

5.17 Natural Protein Sources Utilized to Develop Polymers With Excellent Antioxidant Properties

5.18 Starch and Corn Sourced Polymers are Certified Organic and Ecocert

5.19 Succinoglycan Gum is Easily Absorbed by Skin and Leaves No Residues

5.20 Non-GMO Sourced Corn Utilized to Develop Polymer for Hair Styling Products

5.21 Dispensing Device Powered by Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality to Provide Plastic Less Formulation

6. Growth Opportunities

6.1 Growth Opportunity: Development of Biopolymers With Antimicrobial Properties

6.2 Global COVID-19 Pandemic Has Increased Interest Towards Sustainability and Bio-Soured Materials With Antimicrobial Properties for Cosmetic Products and Packaging

6.3 Growth Opportunity: Intelligent Transdermal Drug Delivery and Artificial Intelligence for Customized Products

6.4 Synthetic Biology With Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent Transdermal Delivery Systems is Boosting Biopolymer Demand

6.5 Growth Opportunity: Development of Biodegradable, Organically Certified Polymers

6.6 Ban on Synthetic Microbeads Coupled With Growing Sustainability Importance is Boosting the Demand for Certified Ingredients

