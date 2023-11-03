Global Polymers Market Valued at $597.34 Billion in 2022, Driven by Automotive and Packaging Industries

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polymers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Polymers market, valued at USD 597.34 billion in 2022, is poised for robust growth with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.81% through 2028, reaching a valuation of USD 785.80 billion by 2028.

Polymers, versatile materials with extensive applications across diverse industries such as medical, aerospace, packaging, automotive, construction, and electrical appliances, are witnessing substantial expansion. Their exceptional performance, lightweight properties, and cost-effectiveness position them as viable alternatives to traditional metals and minerals. The burgeoning retail sector and the growing demand for packaging materials in the thriving e-commerce industry further underline the significance of the global Polymers market.

Key Market Drivers:

  • Growing Demand for Polymers in the Automotive Industry: Polymers have revolutionized vehicle design and manufacturing by offering lightweight components with improved mechanical properties, corrosion resistance, and design flexibility. They contribute to sustainability objectives by reducing vehicle weight, enhancing fuel efficiency, and decreasing carbon emissions. Polymers are pivotal in the development of advanced automotive technologies, safety features, and electric vehicles.
  • Growing Demand for Polymers in the Packaging Industry: The packaging sector's remarkable growth drives the demand for efficient packaging materials. Polymers, with their customizable properties, lightweight construction, and durability, meet the requirements of preserving product freshness, providing tamper-evident seals, and enhancing shelf appeal. Polymers play a crucial role in reducing shipping costs and minimizing environmental impact by striking a balance between lightweight construction and durability.

Key Market Challenges:

  • Environmental Impact of Plastics: The non-decomposable nature of plastics and their harmful chemical components have raised environmental concerns, prompting stricter regulations and plastic bans worldwide. Microplastics pose risks to ecosystems and human health. Addressing the environmental impact of plastics remains a significant challenge for the industry.

Key Market Trends:

  • Technological Advancements Driving Growth: The industry is experiencing transformative advancements, including high-performance polymers, biopolymers, smart polymers, and nanocomposites. Additive manufacturing with polymer-based 3D printing, integration of nanotechnology, and the emergence of smart polymers are reshaping industries across the globe.

The global Polymers market is poised for dynamic growth, driven by technological innovations, sustainability objectives, and the adaptability of polymers across various industries.

Key Market Players

  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
  • BASF SE
  • INEOS AG
  • Eni S.p.A.
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
  • LANXESS AG
  • Covestro AG

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Polymers Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Polymers Market, By Type:

  • Thermoplastics
  • Thermosets
  • Others

Polymers Market, By Product:

  • Polyethylene
  • Polypropylene
  • Polyvinyl Chloride
  • Polyurethane
  • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
  • Polystyrene
  • Others

Polymers Market, By Application:

  • Packaging
  • Building & Construction
  • Automotive
  • Electrical & Electronic
  • Household,
  • Agriculture
  • Others

Polymers Market, By Region:

  • Asia Pacific
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpmkj5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Key Vendors Essity, 3M, and Lohmann & Rauscher Lead Growth in the Booming US Casting Tapes & Pads Market

Key Vendors Essity, 3M, and Lohmann & Rauscher Lead Growth in the Booming US Casting Tapes & Pads Market

The "US Casting Tapes & Pads Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The US casting tapes &...
BB Cream Market Trends: Fusion of Skincare and Makeup Redefines Beauty Routines Worldwide

BB Cream Market Trends: Fusion of Skincare and Makeup Redefines Beauty Routines Worldwide

The "Global BB Cream Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.