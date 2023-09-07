Global Polyol Sweeteners Market Analysis Report, 2022-2023 & 2030: Erythritol vs. Xylitol - The Battle of Sugar Substitutes

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyol Sweeteners: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Polyol Sweeteners is on a sweet trajectory, with significant growth projected in the years ahead. Independent analysis showcases the immense potential of this market across diverse geographic regions, providing invaluable insights into historical, current, and future trends.

This burgeoning market encompasses a wide range of sweeteners, including Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt, and more, contributing to its overall expansion. These sweeteners find applications in various industries, spanning from Food & Beverage to Personal Care & Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals, among others, further fueling the market's impressive growth.

Among the segments analyzed, Sorbitol is anticipated to achieve a 5.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), reaching a substantial market size of US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The Xylitol segment, driven by post-pandemic recovery, is poised for growth at a revised 7.2% CAGR over the next eight years.

In 2022, the Polyol Sweeteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to surge to a market size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 9% between 2022 and 2030.

Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, forecasted to grow at rates of 4.7% and 6.2%, respectively, throughout the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to maintain steady growth at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

Notably, the Asia-Pacific region, led by countries like Australia, India, and South Korea, is set to make significant strides, with a projected market size of US$853.7 Million by 2030.

This comprehensive analysis, spanning from 2014 to 2030, positions Polyol Sweeteners as a market with substantial growth potential, making it a key contender for close monitoring in the coming years.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverages Sector

Polyol Sweeteners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Polyol Sweeteners

Characteristics of Polyols

Types of Polyol Sweeteners

Natural Origin of Polyols

Relative Sweetness of Commercial Polyols Compared to Sucrose

Relative Food Energy Content Compared to Sucrose

Glycemic Index of Commercial Polyols Vs Pure Glucose

Key Applications of Polyol Sweeteners

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Sorbitol-based Sweeteners Lead the Market

Powder Polyol Sweeteners: The Largest Segment by Form

Food & Beverage: The Dominant Application Market

Developed Regions Represent Major Markets for Polyol Sweeteners

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Polyol Sweeteners: Low-Calorie Sugar Alternatives for Healthy, Joyful Eating

Growing Demand for Low-Calorie and Healthy Foods & Beverages Drives Market Growth

Global Low-Calories Foods Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Health Issues with High Sugar Consumption Leads Consumers to Shift towards Low Cal Alternatives

Calories Per Gram of Select Sugar Alcohols

of Select Sugar Alcohols Rising Importance of Polyol Sweeteners as Bulking Agents and to Improve Texture to Fuel Adoption in Food & Beverage Industry

Most Commonly Used Polyol Sweeteners in the Food Industry

Increasing Demand for Convenience Fuels Sales of Packaged & Processed Foods to Drive Gains

Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-Related Health Issues to Present Growth Opportunities

Growing Emphasis on Weight Management Amidst the Emergence of Obesity as a Major Health Concern: Potential for Growth

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity by Country

Polyol Sweeteners Find Growing Use in Pharmaceutical Applications, Fueling Market Prospects

Mannitol-Based Sweeteners: Growing Use in Pharmaceutical Applications

Polyols Gain Prominence in Maintaining Good Oral Health

Soaring Image as 'Tooth-Friendly' Sweeteners Fuels Demand

Polyol Sweeteners Find Growing Role in Personal Care & Cosmetic Formulations

COVID-19 Impact on Personal Care Industry Impacts Market Growth

Bakery & Confectionery Emerges as a Major Application Market for Polyol Sweeteners

Polyol Sweeteners Facilitate Calorie Reduction in Baked Goods

Sugar-Free Confectioneries Offer Bright Prospects

COVID-19 Impact on Bakery Products Market

Weekly Bakery Sales Growth in the US: March 2020

Strong Demand for Bakery Products to Benefit Demand for Polyol Sweeteners in the Post COVID-19 Period

Market to Benefit from the Rise in Consumer Demand for Sugar-Free Beverages

Sorbitol-based Sweeteners: The Most Widely Used Segment

Global Sorbitol Market Experiences Sweet Smell of Significant Success

COVID-19 Pandemic: Sour & Sweet Spots Experienced by Global Sorbitol Market

Erythritol's Improved Digestive Profile Fuels Segment Growth

Xylitol Grows in Prominence as a Major Substitute for Sugar

Maltitol: A Widely Produced Polyol Sweetener

Isomalt Market Poised for Growth

Natural Sweeteners Present Challenges for the Polyol Sweeteners Market

Demographic Factors Influence Market Growth

Ballooning Global Population

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Manufacturing of Polyols & their Effects on Health: A Key Limitation

