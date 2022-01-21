Global Polyolefin Pipes Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Demand for Cross-Linked HDPE Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyolefin Pipes Market by Type (PE, PP, Plastomer), Application (Irrigation, Potable & Plumbing, Wastewater Drainage, Power & Communication, Industrial), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyolefin pipes market size is projected to reach USD 24.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3% from USD 18.6 billion in 2021.

Sprinkler and drip irrigation provide good growth potential, hot water bathroom application where PO pipes are replacing PVC pipes, increasing usage of engineered PO in manufacturing pipes, improved characteristics of plastomers over conventional plastics and elastomers, increasing adoption of bio-based polymer such as PLA and BioPE, and growing emphasis by local government on rainwater harvesting are driving the PO pipes market.

However, higher capacity-to-demand ratio, rising concerns pertaining to plastic disposal, economic slowdown, and the impact of COVID-19 on the manufacturing sector are the factors restraining the market. growing need of PO pipes for communication and cooking gas supplies, growing deep- and ultra-deep-water oil & gas exploration and production activities, increasing demand for cross-linked HDPE, increasing demand for metallocene-based PO, and increasing demand for metallocene-based LLDPE will bring new growth opportunities for the market. The major challenges faced by the market include climatic challenges to maintain pipes, fluctuation in raw material prices, and difficulties in large-scale manufacturing of PO pipes.

In terms of value, the PE segment is projected to account for the largest share of the polyolefin pipes market, by type, during the forecast period.

PE is projected to be the largest type segment in polyolefin pipes market. PE pipes are used for the physical transportation of oil, gas, water, wastewater, and other substances. These pipes offer various benefits such as low weight, abrasion-resistance, corrosion-resistance, high impact-resistance, and superior flexibility which enables their use in various end-use industries. These pipes can be heat fused to form strong joints, which makes them leak-free. This class of pipes is fatigue-proof and can bear extreme repetitive pressure. They are also highly flexible and are thus suited for earthquake-prone areas. The flexibility and leak-free joints of these pipes provide the additional advantage of cost-efficiency as they save significant time and money in the process of installation.

Industrial is projected to be the fastest-growing market for polyolefin pipes, by application, during the forecast period.Industrial application is projected to be the fastest-growing market for polyolefin pipes during the forecast period.

Polyolefin pipes are widely used in industrial applications wherein piping systems are exposed to harsh and extreme climatic conditions. Due to the flexible nature of PE, it expands with pressure surges, which increases the life of the pipeline and reduces maintenance costs. Polyolefin pipes also have a high demand due to their flexibility; gas distribution systems are more likely to survive severe ground shifts, especially due to earthquakes when they are made from fused PE pipes.

Building & construction segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry

In the building & construction industry, pipes and fitting materials play an important role in performing the task of conveying fluids. Materials used for manufacturing pipes depend upon the type of fluid and the conditions under which they are conveyed. Fluids can be hazardous, reactive, volatile, corrosive, or flammable. The integrity of fluids is required to be maintained when they are conveyed under process conditions such as different temperatures and pressures and hence require pipe materials suitable for conveyance under such conditions.

The North American region leads the polyolefin pipes market in terms of value.

North America is projected to be the largest polyolefin pipes market during the forecast period. Globally, the region has been leading, in terms of demand and product innovation, improved performance, quality of polyolefin pipes, and emerging applications in various end-use industries. Key countries in the North American market are the US, Canada, and Mexico. Canada and Mexico have shown increasing demand for polyolefin pipes which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness Relatively Higher Demand for Polyolefin Pipes

4.2 Polyolefin Pipes Market, by Type

4.3 Polyolefin Pipes Market, by Application

4.4 Polyolefin Pipes Market, by End-Use Industry

4.5 Polyolefin Pipes Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 Polyolefin Pipes Market, by Type

5.2.2 Polyolefin Pipes Market, by Application

5.2.3 Polyolefin Pipes Market, by End-Use Industry

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Sprinkler and Drip Irrigation Provide Good Growth Potential

5.3.1.2 Hot Water Bathroom Application Where Po Pipes are Replacing Pvc Pipes

5.3.1.3 Increasing Usage of Engineered Po in Manufacturing Pipes

5.3.1.4 Improved Characteristics of Plastomers Over Conventional Plastics and Elastomers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Higher Capacity-To-Demand Ratio

5.3.2.2 Rising Concerns Pertaining to Plastic Disposal

5.3.2.3 Economic Slowdown and Impact of COVID-19 on the Manufacturing Sector

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cross-Linked Hdpe

5.3.3.2 Increasing Demand for Metallocene-Based Po

5.3.3.3 Increasing Demand for Metallocene-Based Lldpe

5.3.3.4 Growing Deep- and Ultra-Deep-Water Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Activities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Replacement of Pex by Pp Pipes

5.3.4.2 Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

5.3.4.3 Absence of Global Design and Qualification Standards

5.3.4.4 Difficulties in Large-Scale Manufacturing of Po Pipes

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Methodology

5.5.3 Document Type

5.5.4 Publication Trends - Last 10 Years

5.5.5 Insight

5.5.6 Legal Status of Patents

5.5.7 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.5.8 Top Companies/Applicants

5.5.9 Top Ten Patent Owners (Us) During Last Ten Years

5.5.10 By Type

5.5.10.1 Methodology

5.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Polyolefin Pipes Market

5.7 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.8 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Market

6 Polyolefin Pipes Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 By Material

6.2.1 Polyethylene (Pe)

6.2.1.1 Commodity

6.2.1.1.1 High-Density Polyethylene (Hdpe)

6.2.1.1.2 Pe32

6.2.1.1.3 Pe63

6.2.1.1.4 Pe80

6.2.1.1.5 Pe100

6.2.1.1.6 Medium Density Polyethylene (Mdpe)

6.2.1.1.7 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (Lldpe) and Metallocene Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (Mlldpe)

6.2.1.1.8 Others

6.2.1.2 Specialty

6.2.1.2.1 Cross-Linked Polyethylene (Pex)

6.2.1.2.2 Polyethylene of Raised Temperature (Pe-Rt)

6.2.2 Polypropylene (Pp)

6.2.3 Plastomers

6.2.4 Others

7 Polyolefin Pipes Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Irrigation

7.3 Potable & Plumbing

7.3.1 Domestic

7.3.2 Municipal

7.4 Wastewater Drainage

7.5 Power & Communication

7.6 Industrial Applications

7.7 Chemical Transportation

7.8 Others

8 Polyolefin Pipes Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Building & Construction

8.2.1 Residential

8.2.2 Commercial

8.3 Agriculture

8.3.1 Drip Irrigation

8.3.2 Sprinkler Irrigation

8.3.3 Lateral Irrigation

8.3.4 Sub-Irrigation

8.3.5 Others

8.4 Industrial

8.4.1 Oil & Gas

8.4.2 Chemical

8.4.3 Automotive (Radiator Pipes)

8.4.4 Mining & Metals

8.4.5 Utilities & Renewables

8.4.6 Others

8.5 Others

9 Polyolefin Pipes Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Po Pipes Market, Key Developments

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020

10.4 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.5.1.1 Star

10.5.1.2 Pervasive

10.5.1.3 Emerging Leader

10.5.1.4 Participant

10.6 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

10.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.7 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Other Key Players)

10.7.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.7.1.1 Progressive Companies

10.7.1.2 Responsive Companies

10.7.1.3 Dynamic Companies

10.8 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.8.1 Deals

10.8.2 Others

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 Agru

11.1.2 Gf Piping Systems

11.1.3 Advanced Drainage Systems

11.1.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

11.1.5 Jm Eagle

11.1.6 Radius Systems

11.1.7 Aliaxis

11.1.8 Prinsco

11.1.9 Thai-Asia P.E. Pipe Co., Ltd.

11.1.10 United Poly Systems

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Future Pipe Industries

11.2.2 Wl Plastics

11.2.3 Aquatherm

11.2.4 Blue Diamond Industries

11.2.5 Armtec

11.2.6 Pipeline Plastic LLC

11.2.7 Teraplast Group

11.2.8 Charter Plastics

11.2.9 Infra Pipe Solutions Pvt Ltd

11.2.10 Pars Ethylene Kish

11.2.11 Vesbo Piping System

12 Appendix

