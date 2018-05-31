Global Polyolefin Powders Market 2018-2022

The polyolefin powders market is estimated to be USD 6.76 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.48 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period.



It is driven by its use in different end-use industries, namely, toys, tanks & containers, automotive & transportation, paints & coatings, cosmetics, batteries, building & construction, and others. The high demand for polyolefin powders from the rotomolding application of toys, tanks & containers end-use industry, and SMC, BMC, and carpet applications of the automotive end-use industry is also driving the polyolefin powders market.



The demand for polyolefin powders in the rotomolding application and automotive & transportation, and paints & coatings end-use industries is high, especially in China, India, and Brazil. Emerging technologies and innovations drive the demand for polyolefin powder in these industries. APAC is estimated to witness strong growth over the next 5 years.



Different grades of polyolefin powders are used in the industries based on their requirements. They have distinct properties, which vary according to application requirements. These are classified based on their chemistry, namely, polyethylene, polypropylene, and EVA. Polyolefin powders is a thermoplastic powder, and this market is based on its demand from various applications such as rotomolding and masterbatch. There is a huge demand for polyethylene powder in the rotomolding application. The growing demand for polyolefin powders from the rotomolding application in end-use industries such as toys, tanks & containers, and automotive & transportation, and masterbatch applications for industries such as paints & coatings, cosmetics, and battery is expected to drive the market. However, government regulations and economic slowdown are affecting market growth.



Products based on plastics microbeads such as PE and PP are banned in most countries of Europe and North America due to their effects on the environment and marine food cycle. Thus, this factor is restraining the growth of polyolefin powder market in these regions.



Key players operating in the polyolefin powders market include LyondellBasell (Netherlands), Ineos (Switzerland), Borealis (Austria), Mitsui Chemical (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Exxon Mobil (US), Eastman (US), Merck (Germany), Wacker Chemie (Germany), Axalta Coating Systems (US), and others.



Diverse product portfolio, strategically positioned R&D centers, continuous adoption of development strategies, and technological advancements are factors strengthening the market position of these companies. These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies to enhance their current market share of the polyolefin powders market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Polyolefin Powders Market

4.2 Polyolefin Powders Market, By End-Use Industry

4.3 Polyolefin Powders Market, By End-Use Industry and Country (2016)

4.4 Polyolefin Powders Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries

4.5 Polyolefin Powders Market, By C0untry



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Growth of End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 High Demand for Polyolefin Powders in APAC

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns Regarding Environmental Impact of Small Plastic Beads

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for 3d Printing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of Construction Industry

5.4.4 Trends and Forecast of Automotive Industry



6 Polyolefin Powders Market, By Chemistry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyethylene Powder

6.2.1 Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LIDPE) Powder

6.2.2 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Powder

6.2.3 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Powder

6.3 Polypropylene Powder

6.4 EVA Powder



7 Polyolefin Powders Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rotomolding

7.3 Masterbatch

7.4 Others



8 Polyolefin Powders Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Toys, Tanks & Containers

8.3 Automotive & Transportation

8.4 Paints & Coatings

8.5 Cosmetics

8.6 Battery

8.7 Building & Construction

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Industrial Soaps & Cleaners

8.8.2 Rubber & Carpet

8.8.3 Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) & Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (Psa)

8.8.4 Printer & Flexo and Gravure Ink

8.8.5 Grease



9 Polyolefin Powders Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Investment & Expansion

10.3 Merger & Acquisition

10.4 Joint Venture, Partnership, Contract & Agreement

10.5 New Product Launch

10.6 Major Player Ranking



11 Company Profiles



Abifor

Asahi Kasei

Axalta Coating Systems

Borealis AG

Dairen Chemical

Eastman Chemical

Exxon Mobil

Goonvean Fibres

Ineos Group Holdings S.A.

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Merck KAaA

Micro Powders

Mitsui Chemicals

Moretex Chemical

Rapid Coat

Rowak

SABIC

Schaetti

Sumitomo Seika

Wacker Chemie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lm85fs/global_polyolefin?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polyolefin-powders-market-2018-2022-300656702.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

