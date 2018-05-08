Global Polyolefins Market Research Report - Forecast to 2023

LONDON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyolefins market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Latin America. Among them, the Asia Pacific region is accounted for the largest market for polyolefins followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific accounts for around 47% of the volume share in the global market. Some of the prominent factors attributed to the regional growth are rapid industrialization, ease in availability of raw material supply, inexpensive land and labor cost, and presence of largest production base with minimal regulatory norms.



The demand for polyolefins is expected to surge in various countries of Asia Pacific such as India, Japan, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and South Korea on account of continuous growth of automotive sector along with increasing construction activities. Europe and North America are relatively mature markets and are predicted to witness steady growth. In Europe, Germany, the U.K, and France are among the major contributors to the regional market growth and is expected to retain their dominance over the forecast period on account of the wide utilization of polyolefins in packaging and automotive sector.



Emerging countries of Latin America and North America such as Mexico, Brazil, and U.S. are predicted to witness significant growth due to rising volume of vehicle production and sales in these regions. Furthermore, high adoption rate in electronics and electrical industry along with continuous growth of pharmaceutical and medical sector is estimated to fuel the regional market growth. In the Middle East and Africa, countries such as Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are expected to be the dominating region on account of rising building and construction activities. Moreover, increasing development of institutional, residential, and commercial buildings along with high utilization of polyolefins in construction industry is expected to propel the regional market growth.



Segmentation

The polyolefins market is further categorized into type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into film & sheets, blow molding, injection molding, fibers and others. Based on end user, the market is classified into packaging, automotive, construction, pharmaceuticals/medical, electronics & electrical and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global polyolefins market are W.R. Grace, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, PetroChina Company Limited, PolyOne Corporation, Arkema SA and SABIC.



Key Findings

Global polyolefins market is estimated to reach USD 324 billion by 2023 with 6.49% CAGR during review period of 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share on account of increasing application industries in this region. Among type segment, polyethylene acquired the market share of 46% in 2015 with the market value of USD 96.6 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.45% till forecast period. Among applications, packaging industry emerged as the leading application industry in global polyolefins market.



Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Intended Audience

• Polyolefins manufacturers

• Traders and distributors of polyolefins

• Polyolefins Associations

• Potential investors

• Raw material suppliers



