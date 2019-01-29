Global Polyols Market Outlook Report 2018: Market Accounted for $22.9 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $56.2 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Polyols market accounted for $22.9 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $56.2 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors favouring the growth of the market are consumer inclination towards low calorie food, growing health concerns and changing consumer lifestyle. Moreover, production of carbon dioxide based polyols and the production of bio-based polyols are considered as the opportunities for the market growth. However, increasing price volatility of raw materials and regulatory approvals are acts as restrains for the growth of the market.

Polyols are defined as sugar-free sweeteners, which are used in the same amount as sugar is used in food and beverage products. The chemical structure of polyols is partially sugar and alcohol thus, called as sugar alcohols. Different polyols available for use in food and beverage products include erythritol, sorbitol, maltitol, isomalt and others. Polyol is a key ingredient used in polyurethane formulations, which is largely used in various industrial applications including rigid & flexible foams, coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers.

Depending upon the type, polyether polyols segment witnessed considerable market growth owing to their tightly cross-linked structure and low molecular weight. Moreover, polyether polyols exhibit better resilience, abrasion resistance, and hydrolytic stability.

Based on application, polyurethane (flexible foam) segment holds the largest market share. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to the extensive demand because the polyurethane flexible foam is used in number of applications such as textiles and fibers, auto motive industry, construction industry and furniture, carpet cushion, bedding, and packaging. Additionally, polyurethane flexible foams provide durability and comfort, energy absorption and also support and comfort.

By geography, Asia Pacific holds significant market share due to rapidly growing population, government regulations to increase construction activities, growth in automotive industry, and increasing demand of textile and furniture are the favourable market forces for growth of polyols in this region. These factors are attracting the market players for expanding their businesses in Asia-Pacific region.

