Global Polyols Market Study 2019 with Industry Forecasts to 2024 - A $33.4 Billion Industry Opportunity by 2024

The global polyols market reached a value of US$ 24.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 33.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5% during 2019-2024.

Rapid industrialization, along with the constant growth of construction and automotive industries, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. There is an increasing demand for polyols and their derivatives from various sectors such as electronics, furniture, packaging and footwear.

Furthermore, rapidly burgeoning population and their housing requirements are projected to increase the consumption of building materials made-up of polyols such as insulation protective components, exterior panels and housing electronics. Insulated houses and buildings aid in the conservation of energy and minimizing the emission of greenhouse gasses.

Additionally, the increasing demand for polyurethane foams in the automotive industry is also driving the market growth. Flexible polyurethane foams, a polyol derivative, are used to make seatings, headrests, arms rests, heating and ventilating headliners in the vehicles.

Other factors such as the development of bio-based polyols are positively driving the growth of the market as well.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has the global polyols market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global polyols industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global polyols industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global polyols industry?

What is the structure of the global polyols industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global polyols industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Polyols Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Industry

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Polyether Polyols

6.2 Polyester Polyols



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Flexible Polyurethane Foams

7.2 Rigid Polyurethane Foams

7.3 CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants & Elastomers)

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Industry

8.1 Carpet Backing

8.2 Packaging

8.3 Furniture

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Building & Construction

8.6 Electronics

8.7 Footwear

8.8 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 BASF SE

14.3.2 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

14.3.3 Mitsui Chemicals

14.3.4 Covestro AG

14.3.5 The Dow Chemical Company

14.3.6 Wanhua Chemical Group

14.3.7 Huntsman Corporation

14.3.8 LANXESS AG

14.3.9 Stepan Company

14.3.10 Repsol S.A.



