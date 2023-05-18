Global Polyoxymethylene (POM or Polyacetal) Market Overview 2023

The report reviews, analyzes, and projects the global POM market for the period 2019-2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2028

Global demand for polyoxymethylene (POM) recovered in 2021 and continued the momentum through 2022 thereby registering a volume CAGR of 1.9% during the 2019-2022 period attributed to firm demand from electronics, appliances, and medical sectors and recovery in automobile production.

Polyoxymethylene (POM), also known as polyacetal or acetal resin, is commonly used as a direct replacement for metals due to its stiffness, dimensional stability, and corrosion resistance and is widely used in the production of precision parts for applications including automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial and medical.

POM resins are available in homopolymer and copolymer formats, with acetal copolymers offering high toughness over a wide range of temperatures, with greater resistance to hot water, hot air, and creep, as against homopolymers. However, homopolymers offer better mechanical and thermal properties.

Demand for polyoxymethylene (POM) worldwide declined by 5.2% year-over-year in 2020 due to a reduction in demand from automotive & transportation and industrial applications amid the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Global market for Polyoxymethylene (POM) is analyzed in this report with respect to major end-use applications
  • The study exclusively analyzes the production capacities for POM by major players and key regions for the recent past and immediate future
  • COVID-19 impact analysis has been covered for each major application area
  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
  • Major companies profiled - 16
  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 30 companies

Product Outline

  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Industrial
  • Consumer Goods
  • Appliances
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Market Trends and Forecast
1.1.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market
1.2 Product Outline
1.2.1 Polyoxymethylene (POM)
1.2.2 Applications of Polyoxymethylene (POM)
1.2.2.1 Appliances
1.2.2.2 Automotive & Transportation
1.2.2.3 Consumer Goods
1.2.2.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.2.2.5 Industrial
1.2.2.6 Other Applications

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
2.1 Production Capacity
2.1.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Resin Production Capacity
2.1.2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Resin Production Capacity by Geographic Region
2.1.3 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Resin Production Capacity by Country
2.2 Company Profiles

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Kolon BASF innoPOM, Inc. (South Korea)
  • Celanese Corporation (United States)
  • China Bluechemical Ltd. (China)
  • DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (United States)
  • Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan)
  • Henan Energy and Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Kolon Plastics Inc (South Korea)
  • Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
  • LG Chem Ltd (South Korea)
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan)
  • Polyplastics Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • DP Engineering Plastics (Nantong) Co., Ltd (China)
  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)
  • National Methanol Company (IBN SINA)
  • Tangshan Zhonghao Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Yankuang Lunan Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Yunnan Yuntianhua Co Ltd (China)

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Overview by End-use Application
4.1.1 Polyoxymethylene (POM) End-use Application Market Analysis by Geographic Region
4.1.1.1 Automotive & Transportation
4.1.1.2 Electrical & Electronics
4.1.1.3 Industrial Applications
4.1.1.4 Appliances
4.1.1.5 Consumer Goods
4.1.1.6 Other End-use Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5. NORTH AMERICA
5.1 North American Polyoxymethylene (POM) Resin Production Capacity
5.2 North American Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.3 North American Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Overview by End-use Application
5.4 Country-wise Analysis of North American Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market

6. EUROPE

7. ASIA-PACIFIC

8. SOUTH AMERICA

9. REST OF WORLD

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. NORTH AMERICA
2. EUROPE
3. ASIA-PACIFIC
4. REST OF WORLD

PART D: ANNEXURE
1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2. FEEDBACK

