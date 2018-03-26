Global Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market 2018-2022 - Emergence of Bio-Based Polypropylene

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polypropylene absorbent hygiene market to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for hygiene products. Most polypropylene nonwoven fabric produced is consumed for hygiene application. This hygiene application includes product for babies, adults, and feminine hygiene. The demand for such products is growing in the market, and it is expected that this growing demand will be continued during the forecast period.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing awareness toward baby diapers. Polypropylene absorbent hygiene is mostly used in baby diapers products. Thus, any increase in demand for baby diapers products results in increased consumption of polypropylene absorbent hygiene products. It is expected that the global market for baby diapers will grow at a CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatile petrochemical prices. Propylene and ethylene are two main classes of petrochemical raw materials coming out of refineries. The prices of crude oil, propylene, and ethylene are inter-dependent. Crude oil prices across the globe fluctuate according to the varying market demand. Fluctuations in oil prices affect the price of propylene. Propylene is mainly produced by steam cracking and catalytic reforming processes. It is used as a monomer in the production of polypropylene. Thus, any change in the crude oil or petrochemical prices directly affect the price of polypropylene and thus affect the supply-demand of polypropylene absorbent hygiene products.
Key vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- DowDuPont
- KCWW
- Mitsui Chemicals
- TORAY INDUSTRIES
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Spunbonded fabric - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Staple fabric - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Melt blown fabric - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Composite fabric - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Baby diapers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Female hygiene - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Adult incontinence - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing awareness toward baby diapers
- Emergence of bio-based polypropylene
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Disruption threats
- Factor driving disruption
- Sources of disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- DowDuPont
- KCWW
- Mitsui Chemicals
- TORAY INDUSTRIES
PART 16: APPENDIX
