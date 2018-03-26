Global Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market 2018-2022 - Emergence of Bio-Based Polypropylene

The global polypropylene absorbent hygiene market to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for hygiene products. Most polypropylene nonwoven fabric produced is consumed for hygiene application. This hygiene application includes product for babies, adults, and feminine hygiene. The demand for such products is growing in the market, and it is expected that this growing demand will be continued during the forecast period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing awareness toward baby diapers. Polypropylene absorbent hygiene is mostly used in baby diapers products. Thus, any increase in demand for baby diapers products results in increased consumption of polypropylene absorbent hygiene products. It is expected that the global market for baby diapers will grow at a CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatile petrochemical prices. Propylene and ethylene are two main classes of petrochemical raw materials coming out of refineries. The prices of crude oil, propylene, and ethylene are inter-dependent. Crude oil prices across the globe fluctuate according to the varying market demand. Fluctuations in oil prices affect the price of propylene. Propylene is mainly produced by steam cracking and catalytic reforming processes. It is used as a monomer in the production of polypropylene. Thus, any change in the crude oil or petrochemical prices directly affect the price of polypropylene and thus affect the supply-demand of polypropylene absorbent hygiene products.

Key vendors

Asahi Kasei Corporation

DowDuPont

KCWW

Mitsui Chemicals

TORAY INDUSTRIES

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Spunbonded fabric - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Staple fabric - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Melt blown fabric - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Composite fabric - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Baby diapers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Female hygiene - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Adult incontinence - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing awareness toward baby diapers

Emergence of bio-based polypropylene

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Disruption threats

Factor driving disruption

Sources of disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Kasei Corporation

DowDuPont

KCWW

Mitsui Chemicals

TORAY INDUSTRIES

PART 16: APPENDIX



