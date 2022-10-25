Global Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market Report 2022: Needle Punch, Thermal, Chemical Bonding, Road & Highways, Railways, Dams & Canals, Drainage System - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Technology, By Application, By GSM, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market is expected to reach a volume of 4.5 million tonnes by 2027F, owing to the surging demands for the polypropylene based non-woven geotextile to manufacture various end-use products.

The non-woven geotextiles are used across various industries, including water filtration, agriculture, building and pavement construction, hydrogeology, environmental engineering, and more. They are also used in steep slopes, railroads, drainage systems, retaining walls, waterworks, and erosion control of sea embankments on compressible soil.

Non-woven geotextiles are porous geosynthetic materials created using soil, rock, or other geotechnical materials as a crucial component of a civil engineering project, structure, or system. The non-woven geotextiles are classified as sheets, webs, or batts of fabrics that are randomly or in a certain direction orientated.

The material's physical characteristics, such as its high tensile strength, effective permeability, and high melting point, make it useful for various construction-related fields. The filaments or short fibers are joined using a binder, such as glue, rubber, casein, latex, cellulose derivative, or a synthetic resin.

Drainage systems and erosion control applications are driving demand for non-woven geotextiles made of propylene. The non-woven fabric's separation, reinforcing, filtration, and other qualities make it an excellent choice for drainage treatment systems and soil erosion control systems.

Due to growing public concerns about keeping water bodies clean and sustaining marine life, there is an increasing demand for effective drainage systems and process waste before discharging it into water bodies. Besides, the growing application of non-woven geotextiles in healthcare for medical packaging, surgical gowns, drapes, wound dressings, etc., is also supporting the growth of the global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market.

Moreover, rising demand for geocells and geo roads for construction purposes due to their high absorption capacity is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to register the highest growth in the global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market owing to increased demand for these materials in construction, agriculture, and automobile industries. Increasing urbanization and the rising occurrence of chronic disorders in the region are expected to boost the segment's growth.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market based on technology, application, GSM, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market.

Report Scope:

Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market, By Technology:

Needle Punch

Thermal

Chemical Bonding

Others

Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market, By Application:

Road & Highways

Railways

Dams & Canals

Drainage System

Others

Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market, By GSM:

Up to 100 GSM

101-500 GSM

501-1000 GSM

Above 1000 GSM

Others

Polypropylene based non-woven geotextile Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe & CIS

& CIS France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Vietnam

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Iran

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

