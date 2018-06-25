Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market, 2022 by Type, Manufacturing Process & Region

The polypropylene catalyst market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.09 million in 2017 to USD 1.46 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2022.

The polypropylene catalyst market is segmented by type, manufacturing process, and region. By type, the Ziegler-Natta catalyst is projected to lead the polypropylene catalyst market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. Ziegler-Natta is the most preferred catalyst type used in the global polymerization industry to produce polypropylene. These catalysts used in the PP manufacturing process influence the yield, molecular weight distribution, selectivity, oligomer content, and tacticity of the manufactured PP. Hence, the Zeigler-Natta catalyst segment is expected to lead the polypropylene catalyst market during the forecast period.

By manufacturing process, the gas phase manufacturing process is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This process produces high-quality (99% isotactic) PP with minimal residual (atactic) PP. This phase does not require the manual removal of catalyst residues or atactic polypropylene. It is typically a third-generation manufacturing process. Cost-effectiveness and high isotacticity of the PP molecule are the key factors driving the market for the gas phase process.

The polypropylene catalyst market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Increasing demand from end-use industries, such as chemical, automotive, packaging, optical, and medical. Increasing per capita expenditure on healthcare and food products, significant consumer base, rising urban population, low labor costs, and easy availability of raw materials are attracting international packaging, electronics, and automotive manufacturers to establish production facilities to the region, thus creating high demand for PP in these industries. Apart from this, growth in the construction industry in China, India, and Indonesia is expected to drive the demand for PP in the region, thereby propelling the growth of the PP catalyst market.

Regulations against the use of phthalate based polypropylene catalysts in developed economies are restraining the polypropylene catalyst market globally. Increasing focus on metallocene catalyst based polypropylene production and availability of alternative raw materials for polypropylene production are the opportunities for the growth of the polypropylene catalyst market.

Key players in the polypropylene catalyst market include LyondellBasell Industries (The Netherlands), Clariant (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), W.R. Grace & Co., (US), and China Petrochemical (China).



