Global Polypropylene Compounds Market Report to 2031 - Featuring BASF, LG Chem, Clariant, Solvay and Exxon Mobil Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polypropylene Compounds Market By Product Type, By End Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global polypropylene compound market was valued at $16.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $29.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Polypropylene compounds are thermoplastic resins manufactured by combining one or more base polyolefins with different additives, fillers, and reinforcements, as well as impact modifiers. Polypropylene is the second-most widely manufactured thermoplastic, which is frequently used for labeling and packing.

These polypropylene compounds have a wide range of properties and are used in a wide range of applications, including furniture, electrical appliances, automotive, and building & construction materials.



Growth in automotive and electronics industries across emerging countries is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. In the automotive industry, engineering plastics and metals have been largely replaced by polypropylene (PP) based materials in automotive parts in order to achieve reduced weight and cost.

In addition, these compounds are a great choice for fabricating piping systems due to their high strength, rigidity, and purity. Moreover, high demand from the emerging countries, especially China, owing to expansion of the building and construction industry, this will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, volatility in the raw material prices may restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. The primary raw material used to manufacture polypropylene is propylene. These basic resources come from petroleum and carbon-based chemicals.



The global polypropylene compound market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry and region. Depending on product type, the polypropylene compound market is divided into mineral filled, compounded TPO/TPV, glass reinforced, and others.

By end use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, building and construction, electrical and electronics, textiles, and others. Automotive is further sub-segmented into interior, exterior, and under the hood components. Region wise, the polypropylene compound market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Impact of Covid-19 on Global Polypropylene Compounds Market



The COVID-19 crisis has affected the chemical industry supply chain to a major extent; thus, having a major impact on raw material procurement. The above factors have impacted the growth of the polypropylene market.



The companies operating in the market are bouncing back due to resolution of supply constraints. The elevating demand for polypropylene compounds in industries such as packaging, automotive, building and construction, electrical and electronics, is expected to drive the polypropylene compounds market growth in the coming years.



Competition Landscape



The key players operating in the global polypropylene compound market are BASF SE, LG Chem, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, SIBUR, Ineos Group, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Avient Corporation, Amcor plc, Borealis AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Repsol, RTP Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., and Hitemp Polymers Pvt. Ltd.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the polypropylene compounds market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing polypropylene compounds market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the polypropylene compounds market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global polypropylene compounds market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.9. Key Regulation Analysis



CHAPTER 4: POLYPROPYLENE COMPOUNDS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Mineral Filled

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Compounded TPO/TPV

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Glass Reinforced

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: POLYPROPYLENE COMPOUNDS MARKET, BY END USE INDUSTRY

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Automotive

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.2.4 Automotive Polypropylene Compounds Market by Application

5.2.4.1 Interior Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4.2 Interior Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.4.3 Exterior Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4.4 Exterior Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.4.5 Under the Hood Components Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4.6 Under the Hood Components Market size and forecast, by country

5.3 Building and Construction

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Textiles

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: POLYPROPYLENE COMPOUNDS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Amcor Ltd.

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 Avient Corp

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 BASF SE

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION (EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 The Dow Chemical Company

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 Eastman Chemical Company

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 INEOS AG

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 LG Chem

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 PolyOne Corporation

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.11 SABIC

8.11.1 Company overview

8.11.2 Company snapshot

8.11.3 Operating business segments

8.11.4 Product portfolio

8.11.5 Business performance

8.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.12 solvay

8.12.1 Company overview

8.12.2 Company snapshot

8.12.3 Operating business segments

8.12.4 Product portfolio

8.12.5 Business performance

8.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.13 Repsol

8.13.1 Company overview

8.13.2 Company snapshot

8.13.3 Operating business segments

8.13.4 Product portfolio

8.13.5 Business performance

8.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.14 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.14.1 Company overview

8.14.2 Company snapshot

8.14.3 Operating business segments

8.14.4 Product portfolio

8.14.5 Business performance

8.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.15 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B. V.

8.15.1 Company overview

8.15.2 Company snapshot

8.15.3 Operating business segments

8.15.4 Product portfolio

8.15.5 Business performance

8.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.16 Borealis AG

8.16.1 Company overview

8.16.2 Company snapshot

8.16.3 Operating business segments

8.16.4 Product portfolio

8.16.5 Business performance

8.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.17 RTP Company

8.17.1 Company overview

8.17.2 Company snapshot

8.17.3 Operating business segments

8.17.4 Product portfolio

8.17.5 Business performance

8.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbe6qg



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets