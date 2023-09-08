Global Polypropylene Industry Research Report 2023: Demand, Production Capacity, Industry Applications, Size & Forecasts 2022-2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polypropylene Market: Analysis By Demand, By Production Capacity, By Type, By Industry, By Application, By Region, Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polypropylene market exhibited remarkable growth in 2022, with a valuation of US$116.79 billion, and is projected to soar to US$159.66 billion by 2028. These staggering figures are driven by a multitude of factors, including increased utilization of polypropylene across diverse industry verticals and rising demand for packaging materials.

In 2022, the global polypropylene market witnessed a substantial demand of 86.74 million tons, while global production capacity reached an impressive 97.86 million tons. Experts forecast a continuous upward trajectory, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.35% during the period of 2023-2028.

One of the key drivers behind this growth is the versatility of polypropylene, particularly in the homopolymer form, which boasts exceptional stiffness and strength properties. It finds application in critical areas such as automotive parts, packaging, and consumer goods, where structural integrity and dimensional stability are paramount.

The packaging segment stands out as the frontrunner in the global polypropylene market, holding the largest market share. The burgeoning food and beverage industry, coupled with heightened environmental concerns, is driving the demand for polypropylene packaging. The material's adaptability to eco-friendly solutions aligns well with the industry's sustainability goals.

Moreover, the film & sheet segment is poised for rapid growth, projected to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period. Polypropylene films and sheets are witnessing widespread adoption in various packaging applications, including food packaging, labeling, and wrapping.

Their attributes, including excellent clarity, stiffness, and moisture resistance, make them a preferred choice. Contributing to this growth are factors such as the expanding e-commerce sector, the imperative for sustainable packaging materials, and the surge in demand for flexible packaging solutions.

The Asia Pacific region emerged as the leader in the global polypropylene market in 2022. This dominance is attributed to the cost-effectiveness and quality of polypropylene, making it the preferred choice for numerous producers who use it as a raw material for various plastic products. China, in particular, continues to play a pivotal role in the region's polypropylene market, driven by the rising trend of online purchases and rapid industrialization, resulting in increased demand for packaging materials.

As the global polypropylene market advances, it is clear that this versatile material will continue to play a vital role in a wide range of industries, offering sustainable solutions and fostering innovation.

Global Polyethylene Market Dynamics:

One of the key drivers of the market's expansion is the upsurge in e-commerce sales. The upsurge in e-commerce sales has emerged as a significant driving factor for the polypropylene market.

The rapid growth of online shopping has led to increased demand for packaging materials, and polypropylene has become a preferred choice for e-commerce packaging. Polypropylene offers several advantages that make it ideal for e-commerce applications. It is lightweight, durable, and provides excellent protection to products during transit. Its flexibility allows for the creation of custom shapes and sizes, catering to the diverse range of products sold online.

Further, the market is expected to increase due to escalating automobile production, rapid urbanization, upsurge in demand for plastic, increase in demand for packaged food and surge in disposable income.

However, some challenges are impeding the growth of the market such as fluctuating crude oil prices and availability of substitutes. Polypropylene is obtained by the polymerization of propylene gas, which is derived from petroleum crude oil. The supply and price of crude oil have been oscillating due to volatile political scenarios in the Middle East, as well as in the other oil-producing countries.

The inconsistencies in the pricing of crude oil affect the cost structure of the final product, which can have a negative effect on the growth of the market. The use of crude oil as a raw material in the manufacturing of polypropylene indicates that any changes in price of crude oil would impact demand and price of polypropylene.

A major trend gaining pace in polypropylene market is technological advancements in production processes. Manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to improve the efficiency, quality, and flexibility of polypropylene production. One key area of advancement is the development and utilization of metallocene catalysts.

Metallocene catalysts offer enhanced control over the polymerization process, resulting in polypropylene with improved properties and more consistent quality. These catalysts enable the production of high-performance grades of polypropylene, tailored to specific applications.

More trends in the market are believed to augment the growth of polypropylene market during the forecasted period include surging application of polypropylene in agriculture, growing focus on sustainability, etc.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the polypropylene market. The widespread global lockdowns and reduced economic activity led to a decline in demand for polypropylene products across various industries such as automotive, packaging, and construction. Supply chain disruptions, logistical challenges, and fluctuating raw material prices further affected the market.

As economic activities resume, there has been a rebound in demand for polypropylene across various sectors. Industries such as automotive, construction, and consumer goods picked up pace, driving the demand for polypropylene-based products and applications.

The post-COVID era emphasizes sustainability and environmental consciousness. Polypropylene, being a recyclable material, is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for sustainable solutions. Initiatives promoting the circular economy and recycling of plastics are expected to drive the adoption of recycled polypropylene in various applications.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

The polypropylene market is fragmented with the presence of large number of players operating worldwide. Strategic partnerships, capacity expansions, and new polymer type developments are popular strategies adopted by a majority of the players operating in the global polypropylene industry.

Recently, researchers at the University of Tokyo have developed a material called isotactic polar polypropylene (iPPP), which in comparison to traditional polypropylene has high isotacticity.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Upsurge in E-Commerce Sales

Escalating Automobile Production

Rapid Urbanization

Upsurge in Demand for Plastic

Increase in Demand for Packaged Food

Surge in Disposable Income

Market Trends

Surging Application of Polypropylene in Agriculture

Growing Focus on Sustainability

Technological Advancements in Production Processes

Challenges

Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices

Availability of Substitutes

Key players of the polypropylene market are:

LyondellBasell Industries

SABIC

Repsol Group

ExxonMobil Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

LG Chem Ltd.

Braskem S.A

Ensinger GmbH

China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC)

RTP Company

