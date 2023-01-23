Global polysomnography devices market: Driving Factors, Industry Challenges, Segmentation, Key Vendor Analysis, Leading Countries, and Market Size and Forecast 2023-2027

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polysomnography Devices Market 2023-2027

Polysomnography devices market Size & Segmentation Analysis

The polysomnography devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 171.76 million. The polysomnography devices market is segmented based on application, type, and geography.

Based on application, the polysomnography devices market is segmented into hospitals, sleep clinics and diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, and homecare.

Based on type, the market is segmented into ambulatory polysomnography devices and clinical polysomnography devices.

Based on geography, the polysomnography devices market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World.

Polysomnography devices market: Country-Level Analysis

The countries covered in the polysomnography devices market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); China, India, Vietnam, and others (Asia); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, and others (Rest of World).

North America will account for 39% of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in North America can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, including OSA.

will account for of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, including OSA. The number of people affected by obesity has increased at an alarming rate in the US over the past two decades. In 2021, around 42% of US adults were obese. The obese population suffers from breathing problems while sleeping due to the high deposition of fat in the airway passage, which leads to OSA. In addition, the region is home to several prominent vendors including Natus Medical Inc. (Natus Medical), Cadwell Industries, ResMed, Neurovirtual, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. (Cleveland Medical Devices), and Vyaire Medical Inc. (Vyaire Medical). These factors are driving the growth of the polysomnography market in North America .

Polysomnography devices market: Dynamics & Insights

Technavio's research report on polysomnography devices market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The benefits of polysomnography are notably driving market growth. Polysomnography test is non-invasive and causes little to no discomfort and pain to the patient. It records the brain wave activity, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and breathing when the patient is asleep and detects any disruptions to help doctors diagnose sleep abnormalities and formulate a targeted treatment plan. The test is recommended for patients having sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, narcolepsy, REM sleep, and chronic insomnia. With advances in technology, vendors in the market are introducing portable monitoring devices that allow patients to analyze sleep patterns at home. For instance, SOMNOmedics offers full polysomnography systems, such as SOMNOtouch PSG, for use within the home of the patient. All these factors are driving the growth of the global polysomnography devices market.

However, the lack of public awareness is a major challenge impeding the market. Many people have the least awareness of sleeping disorders and their management and treatment. Besides, the global healthcare system does not have enough medical laboratory technologists to meet the increasing demands of healthcare. The healthcare industry is facing a gradual rise in the shortage of skilled lab technicians. Thus, the lack of public awareness and the shortage of medical lab technicians can hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Polysomnography devices market: Competitive Landscape and Vendor Analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the polysomnography devices market are Advin Health Care, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Cadwell Industries Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Genotronics, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH and Co. KG, MEDATEC Medical Data Technology SPRL BVBA, Medicom MTD Ltd, Natus Medical Inc., Neurosoft, Neurovirtual USA, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nox Medical, Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd., ResMed Inc., SOMNO medics GmbH, and Vyaire Medical Inc. among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, Download a PDF sample!

Polysomnography Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 171.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advin Health Care, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Cadwell Industries Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Genotronics, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lowenstein Medical Technology GmbH and Co. KG, MEDATEC Medical Data Technology SPRL BVBA, Medicom MTD Ltd, Natus Medical Inc., Neurosoft, Neurovirtual USA, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nox Medical, Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd., ResMed Inc., SOMNO medics GmbH, and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

