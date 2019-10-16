Global Polystyrene Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polystyrene market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$333.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$270.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) will reach a market size of US$311.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ACH Foam Technologies LLC; Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.; BASF SE; Chi Mei Corporation; Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation; INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH; Innova; Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (KKPC); SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation); Trinseo LLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polystyrene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Polystyrene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Polystyrene Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Polystyrene Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) (Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) (Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) (Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) (Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Rigid Packaging (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Rigid Packaging (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Rigid Packaging (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Flexible Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Flexible Packaging (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Flexible Packaging (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Seating (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Seating (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Seating (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: HVAC Insulation (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: HVAC Insulation (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: HVAC Insulation (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polystyrene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 34: United States Polystyrene Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Polystyrene Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Polystyrene Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Polystyrene Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Polystyrene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Polystyrene Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Polystyrene Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Polystyrene Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Polystyrene Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Polystyrene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Polystyrene Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polystyrene in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Polystyrene Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Polystyrene Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Polystyrene Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Polystyrene Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Polystyrene Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Polystyrene in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Polystyrene Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polystyrene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 58: European Polystyrene Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Polystyrene Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Polystyrene Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Polystyrene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Polystyrene Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Polystyrene Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: Polystyrene Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Polystyrene Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: French Polystyrene Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Polystyrene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Polystyrene Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Polystyrene Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Polystyrene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: German Polystyrene Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Polystyrene Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 77: German Polystyrene Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Polystyrene Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Polystyrene Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Polystyrene Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Polystyrene Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Polystyrene in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Polystyrene Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Polystyrene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Polystyrene Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polystyrene in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Polystyrene Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Polystyrene Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Polystyrene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Polystyrene Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Polystyrene Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Spanish Polystyrene Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Polystyrene Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Polystyrene Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Polystyrene Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Polystyrene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Polystyrene Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Polystyrene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Polystyrene Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Polystyrene Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Polystyrene Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Polystyrene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Polystyrene Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Polystyrene Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Polystyrene Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Polystyrene Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Polystyrene Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Polystyrene Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Polystyrene Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Polystyrene Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Polystyrene Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Polystyrene Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Polystyrene Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Indian Polystyrene Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Polystyrene Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Polystyrene Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Indian Polystyrene Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Polystyrene Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Polystyrene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Polystyrene Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Polystyrene Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Polystyrene Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Polystyrene Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Polystyrene Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polystyrene: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Polystyrene Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polystyrene Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Polystyrene in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polystyrene Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Polystyrene Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Polystyrene Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: Polystyrene Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Polystyrene Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Polystyrene Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Polystyrene Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Polystyrene Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Polystyrene in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Polystyrene Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Polystyrene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 152: Polystyrene Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Polystyrene Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Polystyrene Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Polystyrene Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Polystyrene Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Polystyrene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Polystyrene Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Polystyrene Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Polystyrene Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Polystyrene Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Polystyrene Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Polystyrene Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Polystyrene Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Polystyrene Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Polystyrene Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Polystyrene Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Polystyrene Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Polystyrene Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Polystyrene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Polystyrene Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Polystyrene Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Polystyrene Historic Market by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Polystyrene Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Polystyrene Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Polystyrene Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Polystyrene: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Polystyrene Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polystyrene in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Polystyrene Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Polystyrene Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Polystyrene Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Polystyrene Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Polystyrene Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 194: Polystyrene Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Polystyrene Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Polystyrene Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Polystyrene Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Polystyrene Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polystyrene in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Polystyrene Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Polystyrene Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Polystyrene Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Polystyrene Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Polystyrene Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Polystyrene Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Polystyrene Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Polystyrene Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Polystyrene Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Polystyrene Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Polystyrene Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Polystyrene Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Polystyrene Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 214: African Polystyrene Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Polystyrene Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Polystyrene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Polystyrene Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: Polystyrene Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACH FOAM TECHNOLOGIES LLC

ALPEK S.A.B. DE C.V.

BASF SE

CHI MEI CORPORATION

FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION

INEOS STYROLUTION GROUP GMBH

INNOVA

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD. (KKPC)

SABIC (SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION)

TRINSEO LLC



V. CURATED RESEARCH

