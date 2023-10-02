Global Polyurea Coatings Market Is Set To Experience Growth At A Rate Of More Than 11%, Driven By Booming Construction Activities - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Polyurea Coatings Global Market Report 2023, the global polyurea coatings market is witnessing impressive growth, with the market size surging from $1.13 billion in 2022 to $1.30 billion in 2023, reflecting an exceptional Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. This robust trend is anticipated to continue, with projections indicating that the polyurea coatings market will reach $2.00 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 11.5%. The driving force behind the polyurea coatings market growth is the escalating volume of building construction activities, highlighting polyurea coatings as a crucial solution for waterproofing and enhancing structural integrity.

Building Construction Activities Fuel Expansion

Polyurea, renowned for its waterproofing properties, plays a pivotal role in protecting surfaces from water damage, especially in industrial and commercial settings. Moreover, polyurea coatings are indispensable in construction as they effectively prevent the deterioration of concrete structures. These coatings not only repair deteriorating concrete sections but also provide a protective seal around cracks, ensuring the longevity and integrity of concrete structures. The increasing demand for polyurea coatings is closely tied to the surge in construction activities worldwide.

Chinese Government's Investment

As a testament to the growth potential of the construction sector, the Chinese Government has allocated substantial funds to large construction and infrastructure projects, amounting to an impressive $1.8 trillion year-on-year increase. This strategic investment aims to facilitate regional economic recovery from the impacts of the pandemic. The investment primarily focuses on high-tech manufacturing and renewable energy, enhancing China's technological self-sufficiency and energy security. Notably, the central province of Henan is set to boost spending on industrial transformation projects by nearly 50%, amounting to $290 billion.

Polyurea Coatings Market Competitive Landscape

The global polyurea coatings market exhibits a high degree of concentration, with a limited number of major players dominating the industry. In 2022, the top ten competitors accounted for a substantial 76.87% of the total polyurea coatings market. PPG Industries Inc. led the market with a 15.56% share, closely followed by Sherwin-Williams Company, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Rust-Oleum, Teknos Group, Pidilite Industries Ltd., and Rhino Linings Corporation.

Technological Advancements Drive Innovation

Major companies operating in the polyurea coatings market are dedicated to pioneering new technologies, including modified polyurea technology. This innovation fosters the development of advanced products with superior capabilities. For example, in December 2021, Teknos, a Finland-based paints and coatings manufacturing company, introduced TEKNOPUR 400. This two-component elastomeric coating, based on modified polyurea technology, offers a cost-effective solution for waterproofing and creating durable roof and concrete surfaces. TEKNOPUR 400-800 boasts resistance to heavy abrasion and exceptional mechanical qualities, ensuring long-lasting surfaces with high wear resistance.

Polyurea Coatings Market Segmentation and Growth Opportunities

The global polyurea coatings market is segmented as follows:

By Raw Material Type: Aliphatic, Aromatic By Polyurea Type: Pure, Hybrid By Technology: Spraying, Pouring, Hand Mixing By End User: Building and Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Chemical, Other End User

The segment poised for the most significant growth within the polyurea coatings market, categorized by raw material type, is the aromatic segment, expected to achieve $524.48 million in global annual sales by 2027.

