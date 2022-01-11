Global Polyurethane Adhesive Markets, 2022-2027 - Increasing Use of Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives, Hot-Melt Adhesives, & Polyurethane Adhesives in the Packaging Industry

Jan 11, 2022, 10:15 ET
The major end-user industries for the global polyurethane adhesives market include building and construction, packaging, automotive, footwear, DIY, Wind Turbine, and Aerospace. The global polyurethane adhesives market is set to experience significant growth during the forecast period.
The market's growth can be amplified by increasing the adoption of polyurethane adhesives in multiple applications like building and construction, packaging and automobile, and multiple geographies like APAC and Europe. As the industry is capital intensive and fragmented with less product differentiation, the competitive rivalry is high with respect to the distribution channel and raw material sourcing. Availability and price of products are the focus areas of manufactures.
The key polyurethane adhesives (PU) market players are 3M, Arkema, Avery Dennison, H.B. Fuller, and Henkel. The industry is likely to explore mergers and acquisitions strategies to expand into a new market or collaborate for new product development.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Polyurethane adhesives are better than epoxy-based adhesives due to their good processing time and less dependency on mixing equipment in circuit application.
Polyurethane adhesives derived from castor oil have higher thermal stability than conventional polyurethane adhesives. As a result of its widespread availability, possible biodegradability, and low cost, castor oil-based adhesives are made of polyurethane.
POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTATION
One-part polyurethane adhesive has wide application in the construction and automotive sector. These adhesives offer better flexibility, impact resistance, adhesion properties, and high abrasion resistance. They have a higher market share than two-part adhesives in the polyurethane resins market.
Polyurethane thermoset adhesive provides several advantages that make it suitable for a wide variety of substrates. They possess strong impact resistance and strong adhesive properties for bonding composite structures and metallic components in the aerospace sector. They are also waterproof, making them ideal for a variety of outdoor applications such as building and construction.
GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK
Growing population and disposable income in China, India, and Indonesia have fuelled residential housing growth in the APAC region. Because of its enormous population and quick migration to online shopping, Asia-Pacific (APAC) has had the highest stake in the retail e-commerce packaging industry till now. Thus, the market demand will propel as online sales mean more packaging.
APAC has emerged as the leading consumer of adhesives and sealants market owing to the rising population, developing economies, and increasing pace of urbanization.
KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
- Increasing Relevance of Electrically Conductive Polyurethane Adhesive
- Bio-Based Polyols in Polyurethane Adhesive
- Polyurethane Adhesive Derived from Castor Oil
- Suitable for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
- Increasing Use of Hot Melt Adhesives
- Increasing Use of Polyurethane Adhesives in Packaging Industry
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Key Vendors
- 3M
- Arkema
- Avery Dennison
- H.B. Fuller
- Henkel
Other Prominent Vendors
- Beardow Adams
- DOW
- Dymax
- Franklin International
- Huntsman
- ITW Performance Polymers
- Jowat
- Pidilite Industries
- Sika
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Delo
- Eastman
- Berry Global
- Masterbond
- Permabond
- Parson Adhesive
- Mapei
- Anabond
- Lintec
- Scott Bader
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Key Insights By Application
7.1.2 Raw Material Analysis
7.1.3 Supply Chain Analysis
7.1.4 Government Regulations
7.1.5 New Product Innovation
7.1.6 Product Life Cycle
7.1.7 Impact Of Covid-19
8 Growth Opportunity
8.1 Application
8.2 Technology
8.3 Resin Type
8.4 Component
8.5 Distribution Channel
8.6 Geography
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Increasing Relevance Of Electrically Conductive Polyurethane Adhesives
9.2 Bio-Based Polyols In Polyurethane Adhesives
9.3 Increasing Use Of Polyurethane Adhesive Derived From Castor Oil
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Use Of Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives
10.2 Increasing Use Of Hot-Melt Adhesives
10.3 Growing Use Of Polyurethane Adhesives In Packaging Industry
11 Market Growth Restraints
11.1 Increasing Price Of Polyols
11.2 Stringent Government Regulations
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 Component
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 One-Part
13.4 Two-Part
14 Resin Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Thermoset
14.4 Thermoplastic
15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Offline
15.4 Online
16 Application
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Automotive & Transportation
16.4 Building & Construction
16.5 Wind Turbine
16.6 Aerospace
16.7 Packaging
16.8 Footwear
16.9 DIY
16.10 Other
17 Technology
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Solvent-Based
17.4 Water-Based
17.5 Hot-Melt
17.6 Pressure-Sensitive
17.7 Others
18 Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Geographic Overview
