Global Polyurethane Dispersion (Low-solvent & Solvent-free) Market Report 2021-2025: Booming Demand for Water-Based Polyurethane Systems

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market (2020-2025) by Type, Application, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market is estimated to be USD 2.15 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.07 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.



Market Dynamics

The market is driven by high demand in textile and leather industry and growth in furniture and interior industry. Fluctuating raw material prices are hindering the market growth. Growing demand in water-based polyurethane systems is creating opportunities in the market. By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 High Potential Demand from the Textile and Leather Industries

4.2.1.2 Growth in the Furniture and Interiors Industries

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Booming Demand for Water-Based Polyurethane Systems

4.2.3.2 Government Regulations Regarding Environmentally Friendly Products

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Manufacturing Sustainable Products With Low VOCS

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Low Solvent

6.3 Solvent-free



7 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Paints & Coatings

7.3 Adhesive & Sealants

7.4 Fiber Finishing

7.5 Textile Finishing

7.6 Others (fiberglass sizing, paper finishing, graphics ink, medical films & gloves, skincare, and hair care products)



8 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Furniture

8.4 Footware and Bags

8.5 Textile and Printing

8.6 Pulp and Paper

8.7 Other



9 Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

3M

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.

Base SE

Chase Corporation

Covestro AG

Cytec Solvay Group

DOW

DowDuPont, Inc.

Hauthaway Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Lamberti S.p.A.

Lanxess AG

Lubrizol Corporation

LyndollBasell Industries N.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Perstorp

Polyplastics Co. Ltd.

Rudolf GmbH

SABIC

Solvay S.A.

Sumitomo Chemicals

The Lubrizol Corporation

VCM Polyurethanes PVT. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78pjhl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

