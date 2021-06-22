Global Polyurethane Dispersions Markets 2021-2025 - High Demand from Textile and Leather Industries Industrial & Development in Emerging Countries

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUDs) Market by Type (Solvent-free, Low-solvent), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Leather Finishing, Textile Finishing), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PUDs market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The demand for PUDs in emerging economies, such as APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, is increasing owing to the growing industrialization and urbanization. Also, regulations related to the environmental safety like low VOCs emission are driving the market for in these industries.

PUDs offers properties such as flexibility, toughness, high abrasion resistance, and excellent light stability characteristics. Due to these properties, they are used in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, leather, textile, and construction, among other industries.

The solvent-free segment is estimated to be the fastest growing in the overall PUDs market during the forecast period

The most widely used type of PUDs is solvent free being used in end-use industries, such as construction, automotive, aerospace, furniture and so on. The use for these type of PUDs are growing at a faster rate considering the fact that they are environmental and user friendly. Solvent-free PUDs have various properties such as they dry fast, have good lifespan, and are more stable under UV rays.

These properties make them suitable for external applications like paints & coatings, textile finishing, adhesive & sealants, glass fiber sizing, leather finishing, and others. Solvent-free PUDs can also be applied on binders in hygiene coatings, insulating coatings, concrete sealers, paper coatings and printing ink, among other applications.

Paints & coatings is estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing application in the overall PUDs market during the forecast period

Paints & coatings is the largest and the fastest application of the PUDs materials. They improve the appearance and properties of the product on which they are applied. Coatings give automotive exteriors a high gloss and improved color retention while offering improved scratch and corrosion resistance. Paints & coatings are also used in construction. Spray coatings are used in building floors, steel trusses, and concrete supports, to make them more durable and provide cost-effective maintenance.

Europe is projected to be the second largest PUDs market during the forecast period

The strong industrial base in developed economies, such as the UK, Italy, France, and Germany, drives the PUDs market in Europe. The construction industry plays an important role in the European economy. Europe also has the largest automotive industry in the world.

According to the European Commission, the automotive industry in Europe has a direct effect on the economy of various countries such as Germany, Italy, and France. The increased sales of PUDs in Europe have been triggered by environmental regulations regarding emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Thus, the need for alternative, better performing coatings like PUDs is increasing in the region.

The report profiles several leading players of the PUDs market, such as Covestro AG (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), Wanhua Chemical Group (China), Lanxess (Germany), Stahl Holding (Netherlands), Perstorp (Netherlands), Dow Chemical Company (US), Huntsman Corporation (US) and Mitsui Chemical (Japan).

