Global Polyurethane Foams Market to 2025 by Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Automotive, Electronics, Footwear & Packaging Industries

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane Foam Market by Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Spray Foam), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Automotive, Electronics, Footwear, Packaging, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Polyurethane Foams Market is Projected to Grow from USD 37.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 54.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2025



One of the key factors driving the growth of the polyurethane foam market includes the growing end-use industries in emerging economies. End-use industries such as construction, electronics, and automotive are expected to flourish in emerging economies, including China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the polyurethane foam market.



Polyurethane foams are extensively used in the bedding & furniture, building & construction, electronics, and automotive industries. Flexible polyurethane foams are mainly used in the automotive sector for cushioning applications. These foams are considered among the most effective insulation materials available in the market, thereby making them suitable for the electronics industry for use in refrigerators and freezers. The construction industry is another key consumer of rigid polyurethane foam for use as coatings and sealants & adhesives.



The polyurethane foam market report is dominated by players, such as Covestro AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Dow Inc. (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France), Bayer AG (Germany), and Chemtura Corporation (Lanxess) (US).

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growth of Various End-Use Industries in Emerging Economies

Increased Use of Polyurethane Foams in Building Insulations for Energy Conservation

Versatility and Unique Physical Properties of Polyurethane Foams

Restraints

Stringent Environmental Regulations Related to Manufacturing of Polyurethane Foams

Opportunities

Rise in Production of Bio-Based Polyols

Challenges

High Raw Material Costs Leading to Pricing Pressures on Polyurethane Foam Manufacturers

