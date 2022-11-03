NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:



Whatâ€™s New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.3% over the period 2020-2027. Thermoset PU Elastomers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastic PU Elastomers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Accella Polyurethane Systems

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF

Blackwell Plastics

Cellular Mouldings

Chemtura Corporation

Coim Group

Covestro

ERA Polymers

Headway Group

Herikon

Huntsman

Inoac Corporation

Kasodur Polyurethane

Lubrizol

Mitsui Chemicals

P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere

Perstorp

Reckli

RTP Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh

Trelleborg

VCM Polyurethanes

Wanhua Chemical







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

