Global Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027
Nov 03, 2022, 12:50 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.3% over the period 2020-2027. Thermoset PU Elastomers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastic PU Elastomers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Accella Polyurethane Systems
Asahi Kasei Corporation
BASF
Blackwell Plastics
Cellular Mouldings
Chemtura Corporation
Coim Group
Covestro
ERA Polymers
Headway Group
Herikon
Huntsman
Inoac Corporation
Kasodur Polyurethane
Lubrizol
Mitsui Chemicals
P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere
Perstorp
Reckli
RTP Company
The Dow Chemical Company
Tosoh
Trelleborg
VCM Polyurethanes
Wanhua Chemical
