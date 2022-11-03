Global Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027

Global Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.3% over the period 2020-2027. Thermoset PU Elastomers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastic PU Elastomers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR

The Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Accella Polyurethane Systems
Asahi Kasei Corporation
BASF
Blackwell Plastics
Cellular Mouldings
Chemtura Corporation
Coim Group
Covestro
ERA Polymers
Headway Group
Herikon
Huntsman
Inoac Corporation
Kasodur Polyurethane
Lubrizol
Mitsui Chemicals
P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere
Perstorp
Reckli
RTP Company
The Dow Chemical Company
Tosoh
Trelleborg
VCM Polyurethanes
Wanhua Chemical



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset PU Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Thermoset PU Elastomers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset PU Elastomers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic PU Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic PU Elastomers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic PU
Elastomers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mining Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Mining Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers
and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers
by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU
Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers
by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment,
Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers
and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic
PU Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining
Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers
and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic
PU Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining
Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers
and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic
PU Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining
Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers
and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic
PU Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining
Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers
and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic
PU Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining
Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers
and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic
PU Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining
Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers
and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic
PU Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining
Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers
and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers
by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU
Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers
by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment,
Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers
and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic
PU Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining
Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers
and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic
PU Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining
Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU
Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic
PU Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane
(PU) Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use -
Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building &
Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining
Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane
(PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment,
Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane
(PU) Elastomers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU
Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic
PU Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane
(PU) Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining
Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane
(PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transportation, Industrial, Mining Equipment,
Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers
and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic
PU Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermoset PU Elastomers and Thermoplastic PU Elastomers for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation,
Industrial, Mining Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)
Elastomers by End-Use - Transportation, Industrial, Mining
Equipment, Building & Construction, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

