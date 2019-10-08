Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Industry
Oct 08, 2019, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Polyurethane (PU) Foam market worldwide is projected to grow by US$30.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.3%. Rigid Foam, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$36.9 Billion by the year 2025, Rigid Foam will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817773/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$930.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Rigid Foam will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BASF SE; Compagnie de Saint-Gobain; Dow Inc.; Elliott Company; Foamcraft, Inc.; Future Foam, Inc.; Huntsman Corporation; Recticel NV/SA; Rogers Corporation; Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.; Trelleborg AB; UFP Technologies, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817773/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polyurethane (PU) Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Rigid Foam (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Rigid Foam (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Rigid Foam (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Flexible Foam (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Flexible Foam (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Flexible Foam (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Bedding & furniture (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Bedding & furniture (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Bedding & furniture (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Transportation (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Transportation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Transportation (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Packaging (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Packaging (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Packaging (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Construction (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Construction (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Construction (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Electronics (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Electronics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Electronics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Footwear (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Footwear (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Footwear (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 31: United States Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Polyurethane (PU) Foam Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Polyurethane (PU) Foam: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyurethane (PU) Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 47: Japanese Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Polyurethane (PU) Foam in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 59: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: French Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 72: German Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Polyurethane (PU) Foam in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Polyurethane (PU) Foam:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyurethane (PU) Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Russia by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 101: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Polyurethane (PU) Foam Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 120: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 123: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 129: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyurethane (PU)
Foam: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polyurethane (PU) Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 138: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Polyurethane (PU) Foam in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 149: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Polyurethane (PU) Foam Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 165: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Polyurethane (PU) Foam Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 173: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 179: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Polyurethane (PU) Foam: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyurethane (PU) Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 185: Iranian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 188: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli Polyurethane (PU) Foam Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 191: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyurethane (PU) Foam in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 201: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 204: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 210: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: African Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Polyurethane (PU) Foam Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BASF SE
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA
DOW INC.
ELLIOTT COMPANY
FOAMCRAFT
FUTURE FOAM
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION
RECTICEL NV/SA
ROGERS CORPORATION
SEKISUI CHEMICAL
TRELLEBORG AB
UFP TECHNOLOGIES
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817773/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article