Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Report 2022: Development of Bio-Based Polyols Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyurethane (PU) foam market size reached US$ 45.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 67.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.89% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Polyurethane foam is a synthetic polymer that offers insulation and protection to materials against abrasion, temperature, moisture, impact and corrosion. It is commonly available in the spray, flexible and rigid forms and is primarily used as stuffing in beddings and furniture. It is hypoallergenic, non-toxic, does not degrade over time and can also rapidly react with moisture to expand and bond with the surfaces with high adhesion after application. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various other industries, including automotive, packaging, construction and electronics.



Significant growth in the construction industry, along with the rising product demand from the furnishing sector, is one of the key factors that is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of flexible and semi-rigid polyurethane foams that are used with coatings, paints and adhesives in residential and commercial complexes is also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, various product innovations and the development of bio-based polyols that are used for manufacturing polyurethane foam and have minimal carbon emissions into the environment, are providing an impetus to the demand for this type of foam. Moreover, extensive utilization of polyurethane foam in the automotive industry is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

It is used in this industry for manufacturing light-weight automobile components, such as dashboards, airbags, armrests and other exterior parts, which further aids in enhancing the overall fuel-efficiency of the vehicle. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with increasing product demand from the packaging industry, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global polyurethane (PU) foam market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on structure, product type, density and end-use industry.

Breakup by Structure:

Open Cell

Closed Cell

Breakup by Product Type:

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Spray Foam

Breakup by Density:

Low Density

Medium Density

High Density

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Bedding and Furniture

Building and Construction

Electronics

Automotive

Packaging

Footwear

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global polyurethane (PU) foam market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global polyurethane (PU) foam market during 2022- 2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global polyurethane (PU) foam market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyurethane (PU) foam market?

5. What is the breakup of the global polyurethane (PU) foam market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global polyurethane (PU) foam market based on the density?

7. What is the breakup of the global polyurethane (PU) foam market based on the end-use industry?

8. What are the key regions in the global polyurethane (PU) foam market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global polyurethane (PU) foam market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market



6 Market Breakup by Structure



7 Market Breakup by Product Type



8 Market Breakup by Density



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Foamcraft Inc.

Future Foam Inc.

Huntsman International LLC. (Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited)

Recticel NV/SA

Rogers Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation

UFP Technologies Inc. and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0lieo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets