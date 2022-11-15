NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Polyurethane Resins Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polyurethane Resins estimated at US$765.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electronics & Electrical Components, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$444.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Telecommunication Components segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $208.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Polyurethane Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$208.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$211 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$138.5 Million by the year 2027.







Automotive Components Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR



In the global Automotive Components segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$109.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$147.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Alchemie

Arakawa Chemical

BASF SE

Bond Polymers

Covestro A.G.

DIC CorporationÃ‚

DSM

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Co.

Geniusrain Chemical Technology

Huntsman Corp.

Lianhuan Group

Lubrizol Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Perstorp

Qingdao Xinyutian Chemical

Rampf Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

Recticel S.A.

RTP Company Inc.

Shanghai Dongda Polyurethane

The Dow Chemical Company;







