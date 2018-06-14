Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Polyvinyl Butyral



Polyvinyl butyral is an acetal resin that is manufactured through the chemical reaction between butyraldehyde and polyvinyl alcohol. It is used in applications that require optical clarity, improved adhesion, toughness, and flexibility. It is used in products such as wash primers, adhesives, printing inks, and structural adhesives and as precursors for manufacturing sheets and films.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the polyvinyl butyral. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from polyvinyl butyral.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, polyvinyl butyral market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Chang Chun Group

• DowDuPont

• Eastman Chemical Company

• KURARAY

• SEKISUI CHEMICAL



Market driver

• Growing demand from the automotive sector



Market challenge

• Fluctuation in crude oil prices



Market trend

• Growing demand from photovoltaic industry



