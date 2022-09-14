Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Expected To Reach USD 86.7 Billion By 2030, With A Steady CAGR Of 3.6% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market" by Types (Rigid and Flexible), by Applications (Pipes & Fittings, Films & Sheets, Profiles & Tubes, Cables, Bottles, and Others), by End-users (Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030", the market was valued at USD 63.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is projected to expand at a rapid pace, due to the rising use of PVC in electrical and electronic materials.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Kem One

Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

Formosa Plastics Group

INEOS Group Ltd

Solvay S.A.

AXIALL Corporation

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include types, technologies, enterprises, applications, industry verticals, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market

In terms of types, the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is bifurcated into rigid and flexible. The flexible segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for PVC from various end-users for various applications, due to its flexible property. Moreover, in the construction industries, flexible materials are chosen for manufacturing cables, pipes, flooring, coverings, and fencing applications.

Based on applications, the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is segmented into pipes & fittings, films & sheets, profiles & tubes, cables, bottles, and others. The cables segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of PVC for electrical & electronics applications by consumers.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to the high use of PVC in the electronics sector. China is growing at a rapid pace as it accounts for large production of electronics.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The market in the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increasing use of PVC material in the manufacturing process of electric vehicles.

region is attributed to the increasing use of PVC material in the manufacturing process of electric vehicles. Construction segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, as PVC has many applications in the construction sector in flooring, windows, roofing, and in pipes. PVC is utilized for roofing applications for more than three decades, as it is durable.

Key players in the market introducing advanced and innovative products. Manufacturers are encouraged to invest in automated processes and research and developments to enhance their market share.

Read 196 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market" by Types (Rigid and Flexible), by Applications (Pipes & Fittings, Films & Sheets, Profiles & Tubes, Cables, Bottles, and Others), by End-users (Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2030"

Key Segments Covered

By Types

Rigid

Flexible

By Applications

Pipes & Fittings

Films & Sheets

Profiles & Tubes

Cables

Bottles

Others

By End-users

Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

