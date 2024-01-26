Global Pompe Disease Drugs Market: USD 294.7 Million Growth Forecasted at a CAGR of 4.16% between 2024 to 2028 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pompe Disease Drugs Market is to witness substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 294.7 million at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.16% between 2023 and 2028, as forecasted by Technavio. Pompe disease, characterized by acid alpha-glucosidase deficiency, presents challenges in diagnosis due to its rarity and diverse symptoms. Public awareness campaigns, facilitated by patient advocacy groups like the National Organization for Rare Disorders and the International Pompe Association, are playing a crucial role in empowering individuals to recognize symptoms promptly. These collective efforts to raise awareness are to drive market growth during the forecast period. For a better understanding of market dynamics and trends, download a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pompe Disease Drugs Market 2024-2028

Market Segmentation and Challenges:

The report explores market drivers, trends, and challenges, with a focus on factors influencing growth. Expanding newborn screening programs for Pompe disease and growing advancements in genetic diagnostics are identified as key drivers, while the small patient population poses a challenge due to the rarity of the disease.

The report segments the market based on Distribution Channel, Therapy, and Geography.

Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies

Therapy: Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) and Substrate Reduction Therapy (SRT), and others

Regional Analysis: North America is projected to contribute 41% to the global market growth during the forecast period.

"Hospital pharmacies are set to witness significant market share growth, serving as integral components in the distribution and dispensing of medications for Pompe disease treatment." – Technavio Explore the market contribution of different segments by downloading the free PDF sample report.

Pompe Disease Drugs Market 2024-2028 : Companies Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Pompe Disease Drugs Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Pompe Disease Drugs Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report features detailed analyses of the competitive landscape and information about market players, like Amicus Therapeutics Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AVROBIO Inc., Bayer AG, EpiVax Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Maze Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi SA, and others. The qualitative and quantitative analysis helps stakeholders understand the business environment and assess the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Buy the full report to get a detailed overview of the competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation

Pompe Disease Drugs Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

Therapy

Enzyme Replacement Therapy



Substrate Reduction Therapy



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Pompe Disease Drugs Market 2024-2028 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pompe disease drugs market report covers the following areas:

Pompe Disease Drugs Market size

Pompe Disease Drugs Market trends

Pompe Disease Drugs Market industry analysis

This study identifies Approval for new drugs for Pompe treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the pompe disease drugs market growth during the next few years.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Therapy

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

