Global Pond Liners Market Overview, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Global Pond Liners Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pond Liners estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$820 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $479.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Pond Liners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$479.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$647.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors

BTL Liners

Emmbi Industries Limited

Reef Industries, Inc.

Stephens Industries Ltd.

Western Environmental Liner

Report Overview

The "Pond Liners - Global Strategic Business Report" provides a comprehensive analysis of the global pond liners market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report presents recent past, current, and future projections up to 2030 for annual sales in US$ thousand and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It also includes historical reviews for the years 2014 to 2021 and a 16-year perspective with a percentage breakdown of value sales for key regions in the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The analysis covers different types of pond liners, such as Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Butyl Rubber, Polyurea, Polyester, Polyethylene, PoTable Water, Floating Baffles, Oil Spill Containment, and Other End-Use Industries.

The report offers valuable insights into the market's performance, growth trends, and regional dynamics, providing essential information for industry players and stakeholders.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

