Global Poppy Seed Market to 2024: Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 2.3% - Czech Republic is the Largest Poppy Seeds Producer and Exporter

The global production of poppy seeds is projected to register a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period (2019- 2024).

Prices of these seeds keep on fluctuating, and India , Germany , Hungary , and Czech Republic are the leading consumers of poppy seeds. The poppy seed is one of the essential oilseeds, and its cultivation is a deeply-entrenched tradition in the Czech Republic .

The rise in the demand of poppy seeds from the baking industry is one of the major driving forces behind the growth of the poppy seeds market. The market is also growing, due to the escalating health benefits from poppy seeds.

Poppy seed is one of the most popular crop in most of the European countries, especially, Czech Republic and Turkey. The poppy seed is one of the essential oilseeds, and its cultivation is a deeply-entrenched tradition in the Czech Republic. The market report consists of the market segmentation by geography into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.



Escalating Health Benefits of Poppy Seeds is Driving the Market



Poppy Seeds are famous for providing a considerable amount of linoleic acid, which is an omega-6 fatty acid. A healthy balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids is highly recommended to maintain heart health. The seeds also contain large amounts of iron and phosphorous, minerals which are essential for the maintenance of both muscles and bones. The abundance of copper and iron in poppy seeds improves red blood cell formation, which helps in the prevention of anemia and other blood-related conditions. Taking a teaspoon of poppy seed oil before going to bed has been observed to help ease the symptoms of insomnia by promoting relaxation.



The Czech Republic is the Largest Poppy Seeds Producer and Exporter



The Czech Republic is the leading producer of poppy seeds, with 31% of global poppy seeds production. The poppy seed crop grown in the Czech Republic is mainly produced for exports, because the domestic consumption consists of only between 4 and 5 thousand metric tons. Major export markets of the Czech poppy seeds are European countries with a population of Slavic origin or those influenced by Slavic cuisine.



The reason behind the popularity of poppy seeds in the Czech Republic lies in the local cuisine that favors the wide usage of them. In fact, the Czech put poppy seeds into almost all of their dishes, including cakes, noodles, and dumpling. The major importers of the Czech Republican poppy seeds are Russian Federation, Austria, Poland, German, and Slovakia. Russian Federation is the largest importer of the Czech Republican poppy seeds, followed by Austria and Poland, respectively.



