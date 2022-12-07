Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market Report 2022: Need for Interoperability and Integration to Drive Innovation

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Population Health Management (PHM) Market by Component (Software, Services), Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud-based), End-user (Healthcare Providers (Hospitals, ACOs), Healthcare Payers, Employer Groups, Government Bodies), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global population health management market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2027 from USD 27.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the growing government initiatives to improve community health, increasing patient pool, rising geriatric population and the growing need to curtail healthcare costs. However, lack of skilled IT professionals & high infrastructural investments are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

The software segment is projected to be the largest segment & register the highest growth in the population health management market, by component

Based on the component, the software segment is projected to be the largest segment& register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment is the increased adoption of software pertaining to improved operational efficiency, no upfront capital investment for hardware, enhanced patient engagement.

Healthcare Providers was the largest segment by end-user in 2021

Healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate in the population health management market in 2021. Growing need to curtail healthcare costs, rising need for better financial outcomes, ACA mandates is expected to drive the demand for population health management services in the coming years.

APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the improving healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism, government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rising purchasing power of consumers will also propel market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government Mandates and Support for Healthcare IT Solutions

Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Chronic Disease Burden

Restraints

High Investments in Infrastructure to Set Up Robust PHM Program

Rising Data Breach Concerns

Opportunities

Growing Importance of Emerging Markets in Healthcare Sector

Rising Focus on Personalized Medicine

Increasing Focus on Value-based Medicine

Challenges

Lack of Data Management Capabilities and Skilled Analysts

Interoperability Issues

Industry Trends

Need for Interoperability and Integration to Drive Innovation

Shift of Risk Burden from Payers to Providers

Growing Demand for Patient-Centric Healthcare

Cloud-based IT Solutions

Consolidation of Healthcare Providers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Population Health Management Market, by Component

8 Population Health Management Market, by Mode of Delivery

9 Population Health Management Market, by End-user

10 Population Health Management Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Arcadia

athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

Color Health, Inc.

Conifer Health Solutions

Cotiviti (Verscend Technologies)

eClinicalWorks

Enli Health Intelligence (A Cedar Group Technologies)

Epic Systems Corporation

Health Catalyst

HealthEC, LLC

HGS Healthcare, LLC

i2i Population Health

IBM Corporation

Innovaccer

Koninklijke Philips

Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lumeris

Medecision

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Optum Inc. (A Subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group)

Persivia

SPH Analytics

Zeomega

