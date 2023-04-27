Global Pore Strips Market Report to 2027: Rising Awareness Regarding Healthy Skin and Growing Air Pollution Fuel the Sector

DUBLIN, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pore Strips Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pore strips market size was valued at US$3.556 billion in 2020.

Pore strips are small strips made from various materials that contain an adhesive on one side to adhere to the skin for pulling out blackheads. These adhesives grab the oil and pull out the blackheads and thus clear the pores. The pore strips market is projected to show substantial growth throughout the forecast period, primarily because of the rising awareness regarding healthy skin.

Furthermore, the growth in air pollution, especially across the major developing economies of the region, has also led to increased skin problems which have led to increased adoption of numerous facial skincare products, which is also considered a key factor bolstering the growth during the next five years.

Rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and rising disposable income are also some of the factors that are driving the demand for suitable skincare products, thus positively impacting the market growth. Also, these strips offer cost-effective treatments compared to salons and spas, thus driving their popularity among low-income groups.



Furthermore, the market for these strips is projected to surge as the shifting consumer preferences toward instant cleansing products have led to the adoption of pore strips. These strips are supportive in offering instantaneously exfoliating and cleansed skin. These strips are equipped with essential oils and adhesives that eliminate blocked pores and remove oils from blocked pores, thus offering smooth and clear skin.

However, the market may be restrained by the fact that still, a considerably larger share of the population is unaware of the availability of these products.

Also, the use of chemicals and synthetic ingredients in these products leads to various skin problems among people with sensitive skin is also a key factor, and the majority of people are reluctant to use these kinds of products.

Moreover, the availability of high-cost treatments in salons and derma care clinics is also anticipated to hamper market growth, especially in developed economies, due to higher purchasing power. Additionally, these strips only offer a temporary solution for blackheads, and continuous use of these products often leads to skin damage. All these factors are expected to inhibit the demand for pore strips, thus expected to hamper the market growth during the coming years.



Rapid Urbanization



Rapid urbanization, especially in the developing economies of the globe, is considered to be a key factor supplementing the demand for various personal care and cosmetics products, thus considered to be a critical factor in driving the pore strips market growth. According to UN statistics, there is a growth in the urban population of the world increased from around 751 million to around 4.2 billion from 1950 to 2018.

The migration of people from rural areas to urban areas has resulted in an increase in disposable income, which has led to adopting modern living conditions as well. This, in turn, led to increased consumption of cosmetics products as the hectic lifestyle of people has led to an inclination towards the use of convenience products, thus creating a market demand for pore strips during the next five years.

Additionally, with rapid urbanization, people can attain a better education and are paid well. This has further led to paying attention to their health, personal hygiene, and grooming their appearance, fueling the growth of the pore strips market in the forecast period and the upcoming years.



North America to hold a decent share



Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to hold a decent share in the market on account of the presence of a larger base of the health-savvy population in countries like the United States and Canada. In the Asia Pacific, the market will witness noteworthy growth during the next five years because the growing consumer spending on cosmetics products is driving the market growth.

