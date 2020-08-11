Global Portable Air Purifier Market Forecast 2019-2028

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global portable air purifier market is projected to record a CAGR of 9.82%, during the forecast years of 2019 to 2028. Key factors facilitating the market growth include, the impact of degrading air quality on the environment, growing demand for air filters and wirelessly connected air purifiers, surging awareness among people regarding air pollution and its health impacts, and the governments' support.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Air purifiers are devices that enhance the quality of indoor air, by eradicating its pollutants.Portable air purifiers differ in their operating technology, implementation, and the volume of air they clean, which consequently influences the device's air purification efficacy.



These appliances are primarily used in indoor environments like offices, hospitals, schools, and hotel rooms.

Smart portable air purifiers are an upgraded version of a conventional portable air purifier.They are used for automated air purification in households and are connected with wireless networks like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.



The convenience of controlling and tracking the quality of indoor air and change the basic settings using smartphones, is a major advantage that smart portable air purifiers offer.Moreover, increased awareness regarding the serious consequences of pollution on human health encourages several electronics industries to generate enhanced appliances.



As a result, their production is anticipated to offer lucrative benefits for the global market, across the forecast period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global portable air purifier market growth is determined through the analysis of Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.The Asia Pacific region dominated the global market in 2019.



It is also set to record the highest CAGR by 2028.An increase in infrastructural projects across developing countries in the Asia Pacific, in addition to the surging use of fossil fuels, has considerably deteriorated the region's air quality.



As a result, the deterioration is predicted to bolster the need for portable air purifiers.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Significant product differentiation within the global portable air purifier market, results in increased competition between rivals.Thus, the intensity of industrial rivalry is estimated to be high, across the forecast period.



Some of the eminent companies operating in the market include, Daikin Industries Ltd, Blueair Inc, Philips International BV, Dyson Limited, Panasonic Corporation, etc.



1. BLUEAIR INC

2. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD

3. DYSON LIMITED

4. PANASONIC CORPORATION

5. PHILIPS INTERNATIONAL BV

6. SHARP CORPORATION

7. WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION

8. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

9. COWAY CO LTD

10. AUSTIN AIR SYSTEMS LIMITED

11. SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD



