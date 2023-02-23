Global Portable Analytical Instruments Strategic Business Report 2023: Low Cost and Ease of Operation of Portable Analytical Instruments Drive the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Analytical Instruments: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Portable Analytical Instruments estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Spectroscopic Analysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Elemental Analysis segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

The Portable Analytical Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

