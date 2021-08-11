FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 19553 Companies: 69 - Players covered include Atlas Copco AB; Briggs & Stratton Corporation; Caterpillar, Inc.; Champion Power Equipment; Eaton Corporation PLC; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Kohler Co.; Kubota Corporation; Siemens AG; Wacker Neuson SE; Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Emergency, Prime/Continuous); End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial); Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas, Other Fuels) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Portable Generators Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2024

An electricity generator represents an electro-mechanical machine that creates electrical energy from mechanical or motive energy. During power outages, electric generators become crucial providers of electricity for the most essential appliances. Portable generators are used for generating electric power for domestic, industrial, and commercial applications. The generators help in providing power supply during a power outage; generating electricity for electrifying machinery in construction sites, for providing electricity for live commercial events. In the event of an unexpected, sudden power outage, buildings like airports, hospitals, water and sewage facilities, data centers, communication and transportation systems, and fueling stations, need some alternative power, which is provided by a portable generator. These generators are used as a standby power source during the expansion or renovation of industrial infrastructure and commercial infrastructures. For the residential sector, portable generators enable in providing electricity to household lighting, cooling, refrigeration, heating and other electronic appliances/devices during power outages.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Portable Generators is projected to reach US$2.7 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Portable Generators, accounting for an estimated 33.0% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$884.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period.

The market is on a healthy growth path, driven by a myriad of factors, which include significant rise in extreme weather-associated power outages and increased business downtime, growing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply in both the developed and developing countries globally, surging demand from rapidly growing building and construction industry, and increasing demand for low-cost generators. Besides weather-related power outages, aging grid infrastructure in several countries struggling to address growing demand for electricity from small and medium scale businesses resulting in power outages spurs the growth opportunities for portable generators. Portable generators also find extensive application in the building and construction sector for powering varied power tools such as air compressors, cutters, drives, drills, air hammers, nail guns and rotary tools. Rise in number of new construction projects where access to power from the power grid is not available, and renovation of existing buildings, drive the growth for the portable generators market. Rising construction activities in India, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the US is likely to propel demand for portable generators for continuous power applications. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

