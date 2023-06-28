Global Portable Generators Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for Portable and Onsite Generators Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Generators: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Portable Generators estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Emergency, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Prime/continuous segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $808.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Portable Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$808.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$544.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



