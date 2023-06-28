Global Portable Generators Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for Portable and Onsite Generators Fuels the Sector

28 Jun, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Generators: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Portable Generators estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Emergency, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Prime/continuous segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $808.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Portable Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$808.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$544.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured) -
- Atlas Copco AB
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Champion Power Equipment
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Generac Power Systems, Inc.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Kohler Co.
- Kubota Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Wacker Neuson SE
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- A Prelude to Portable Generators
- Portable Generators: Global Growth Prospects and Outlook
- Diesel Generators Dominate the Market
- Gasoline Generators to Witness the Fastest Growth
- Prime/Continuous Power Generators to Grow at the Fastest Rate
- Residential Sector: Largest End-Use Market
- Demographics & Societal Developments Accelerate Demand for Portable Residential Generators
- Major Demand Drivers for Residential Generators (2016 & 2030): Urban Population, Middle Class, and Single Person Households
- Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators in Mature Developed Markets
- Growing Investments in Smart Homes Drive Strong Business Case
- Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in '000 Households) by Select Country for Years 2015 & 2020
- US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Market Growth
- Top 10 Portable Generator Models: 2019
- Portable Generators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages
- Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms
- Weather-related Power Outages in Recent Years
- Total Service Lost (in Million Customer Hours) from Recent Power Outages Due to Storms in the US: As of April 2018
- List of Major Power Outages That Affected Global Power Supply for 2015 & 2016
- Impact of Heat Waves on Grid Stability
- Impact of Severe Weather on Security Systems
- Detroit Gears Up to Enhance Power Grid Security
- Rising Demand for Portable and Onsite Generators
- Exponential Increase in Global Population, and Heavily Burdened Electric Power Infrastructure Benefit Market Expansion
- World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)
- Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (M Toe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
- Average Age of Electricity Plants in the United States as Percentage (%) of Total Energy Generation Capacity: 2016
- Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics in the Portable Generators Market
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
- Exponential Increase in Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend Favoring Market Expansion
- World and Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040
- Need for Continuous Power Supply Drive Widespread Adoption of Portable Generators
- Rise in Construction Activity to Drive Market Growth-
- Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Portable Generators Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
- Technological Advancements Drive Portable Generators
- Select Top Portable Generators with Wireless Remote Start Functionality
- Increasing Demand for Biofuel Portable Generators
- Growing Popularity of Automatic, Intelligent, and Smart Generators Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Advanced Technology and Connectivity Make Residential Generators Smarter
- Automatic Generators Integrated with Smart Technologies
- Evolving Smart Cities Necessitates Continuous Power Supply, Driving the Demand for Portable Generator
- Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure by End-Use (2017 & 2020): Breakdown of Spend (Hardware, Software, and Services) in US$ Billion for Buildings & Homes, Education, Industry Automation, Power Supply, Security, and Others
- Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)
- Select Product Innovations and Launches
- Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions Restrain Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63s35i
