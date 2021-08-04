Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Lithium Power Station Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Direct Power, Solar Power), by Capacity, by Sales Channel, by Application, by End Use, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable lithium power station market size is expected to reach USD 282.0 million by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028. With the improvement in battery technology, coupled with the increasing demand for portable power packs from the consumer electronics sector for powering notebooks, mobiles, tablets and other smart devices, the demand for portable lithium power stations is anticipated to grow over the forecast period. Additionally, the rising demand for portable lithium power stations in a variety of application areas, including automotive, off-grid and emergency power, is expected to create significant opportunities for the vendors operating in the market over the forecast period.



The key factors driving the market are the increasing penetration of smart electronic devices, rising demand for reliable and uninterrupted power and stringent emission rules across regions. Moreover, the stringent regulations made by the government bodies on carbon emission and the growing adoption of advanced technologies by the customers are the key challenges faced by the vendors with regards to manufacturing the products that are planned with the latest demanding features and applications, which surely limits the market from expanding its reach.



The market is served by a blend of large players with international presence and capabilities to serve customers from different regions and local and domestic players that are having a strong foothold in the local markets. The key strategies adopted by these players include product launches, product development, expansions & investments and partnerships and collaborations. New product development and launches were the most common strategies adopted in the past few years by the majority of vendors operating in the market. Moreover, partnerships and collaborations were another majorly adopted strategy by vendors to reinforce their product and service offerings and footprints across the globe. However, a decrease in the sales of electric vehicles, coupled with imposed restrictions on tourism and travel during the COVID-19 situation, is hindering the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for portable lithium power stations to ensure continuous power supply during power outages, outdoor recreational activities and camping in China, India and Japan



Portable Lithium Power Station Market Report Highlights

By type, the solar power segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the years to come owing to the increasing emphasis on the use of renewable energy

The 1,000 Wh to 1,499 Wh capacity segment is anticipated to witness high growth as 1,000 Wh to 1,499 Wh power stations are increasingly used for powering large-sized devices and equipment along with multiple smaller devices, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops

The e-commerce sales channel segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing penetration of digital platforms for transactions, coupled with the rising number of smartphone users

The off-gird application segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing outdoor recreational and camping activities across the globe, which is expected to create healthy demand for portable lithium power stations to fulfill the power requirements at remote locations

The industrial end-use segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to the growing need for continuous power and the availability of industrial-grade portable lithium power station

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Portable Lithium Power Station Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 Portable Lithium Power Station Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Vendor landscape

3.3.2 Test results for porTable power stations

3.4 Portable Lithium Power Station Market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Rising use of smart electronic devices

3.4.1.2 Increasing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power

3.4.2 Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 High cost and longer charging time

3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Portable Lithium Power Station Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Portable Lithium Power Station Market - Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2020

3.8 Portable Lithium Power Station Market - PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Portable Lithium Power Station Type Outlook

4.1 Portable Lithium Power Station Market Share By Type, 2020

4.2 Direct Power

4.2.1 Direct power portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

4.3 Solar Power

4.3.1 Solar power portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

Chapter 5 Portable Lithium Power Station Capacity Outlook

5.1 Portable Lithium Power Station Market Share By Capacity, 2020

5.2 Less Than 500 WH

5.2.1 Less Than 500 WH portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

5.3 500 WH to 999 WH

5.3.1 500 WH to 999 WH portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

5.4 1,000 WH to 1,499 WH

5.4.1 1,000 WH to 1,499 WH portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

5.5 1,500 WH and Above

5.5.1 1,500 WH and Above portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

Chapter 6 Portable Lithium Power Station Sales Channel Outlook

6.1 Portable Lithium Power Station Market Share By Sales Channel, 2020

6.2 E-commerce

6.2.1 E-commerce portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

6.3 Brick & Mortar

6.3.1 Brick & mortar portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

Chapter 7 Portable Lithium Power Station End-use Outlook

7.1 Portable Lithium Power Station Market Share, By End Use, 2020

7.2 Residential

7.2.1 Residential portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

7.3 Commerical

7.3.1 Commercial portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

7.4 Industrial

7.4.1 Industrial Portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

Chapter 8 Portable Lithium Power Station Application Outlook

8.1 Portable Lithium Power Station Market Share By Application, 2020

8.2 Emergency Power

8.2.1 Emergency power Portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

8.3 Off-grid

8.3.1 Off-grid Portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

8.4 Automotive

8.4.1 Automotive portable lithium power station market, 2016 - 2028

Chapter 9 Portable Lithium Power Station Regional Outlook

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 AIMTOM

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Product benchmarking

10.2 ALLPowers Industrial International Co., Ltd.

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Product benchmarking

10.3 Westinghouse Electric Corporation

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Financial performance

10.3.3 Product benchmarking

10.3.4 Strategic initiatives

10.4 Shenzhen Enyuda Technology Co., Ltd. (Aeiusny)

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Product benchmarking

10.5 PorTable Power Technology Ltd.

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Financial performance

10.5.3 Product benchmarking

10.6 Bluetti

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Financial performance

10.6.3 Product benchmarking

10.6.4 Strategic initiatives

10.7 EcoFlow

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Financial performance

10.7.3 Product benchmarking

10.7.4 Strategic initiatives

10.8 EGO POWER+

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Financial performance

10.8.3 Product benchmarking

10.9 Goal Zero

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Financial performance

10.9.3 Product benchmarking

10.9.4 Strategic initiatives

10.10 Jackery Inc.

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Financial performance

10.10.3 Product benchmarking

10.10.4 Strategic initiatives

10.11 Lion Energy

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Financial performance

10.11.3 Product benchmarking

10.12 Li Power (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd.

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Product benchmarking

10.13 Midland Radio Corporation

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Financial performance

10.13.3 Product benchmarking

10.14 Nexpow LLC

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Product benchmarking

10.15 Blackfire, Inc.

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Financial performance

10.15.3 Product benchmarking

10.15.4 Strategic initiatives

10.16 List of Other Prominent Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glxjix

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

