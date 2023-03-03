Global Portable Oxygen Kit Market Expected to Surpass $35,822.1 Million and Grow at 6.3% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe |[250-Pages] Study by Research Dive

The global portable oxygen kit market is expected to grow by 2031 due to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Home applications sub-segment is expected to be the most dominant. Market in the North America region to be highly lucrative.

NEW YORK , March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Portable Oxygen Kit Market by End User (Healthcare, Home Application, Aerospace & Automotive, and Others), and Regional Analysis (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

According to the report, the global portable oxygen kit market is predicted to register a revenue of $35,822.1 million by 2031, growing at a healthy CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: In the last few years, there has been a growth in the incidence of respiratory diseases across the globe which has led to an increase in demand for portable oxygen kits. This increase in demand is predicted to boost the portable oxygen kit market in the forecast period. Additionally, growing healthcare expenditure across the globe is expected to drive the market forward.

Opportunities: Over the years, the aerospace industry has seen a massive surge in demand for portable oxygen kits which is expected to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market. Along with this, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD is predicted to take the market higher.

Restraints: According to market analysts, high cost of portable oxygen kits, however, may become a challenge in the growth trajectory of the portable oxygen kit market.

To get access to the Complete PDF Sample of Portable Oxygen Kit Market Click Here!

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, strict lockdowns and travel restrictions were put in place by various governments across the world. This negatively impacted several industries and businesses causing disruptions in supply chains and manufacturing processes. The portable oxygen kit market, however, has been an exception. The nature of the Covid-19 infection is such that its severely affects the respiratory system which is why the need for oxygen increases. Hence the spread of Covid-19 across the globe led to an increase in demand for portable oxygen kits which helped the market grow in the pandemic years.

Segments of the Market

The report has fragmented the portable oxygen kit market into a few segments based on end-use and regional analysis.

By end-use, the home applications sub-segment is predicted to garner the highest revenue by 2031. Increasing elderly population and their requirement for easy, timely and, convenient oxygen therapy is anticipated to push the growth rate of this sub-segment higher.

By regional analysis, the portable oxygen kit market in the North America region is estimated to be the most dominant and generate $12,179.52 million in the forecast period. Growing prevalence of COPD and increasing elderly population are expected to be the two main factors behind the growth of the market in this region.

Check out COVID-19 Impact on Portable Oxygen Kit Market. Connect with an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call

Prominent Market Players

Some prominent market players are

O2 Concepts

NIDEK Medical Products Inc.

Invacare Corporation

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Teijin Limited

Worthington Industries

Chart Industries

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Inogen Inc.

Inova Labs Inc.

These players are building several strategies like product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to assist the market growth.

For example, in January 2022, NOVAIR, a leading manufacturing company of on-site gas production systems, announced the acquisition of OGSI, a leading manufacturer of medical and industrial oxygen systems. This acquisition is predicted to help NOVAIR substantially as it will be able to meet the demands of the market in a better way.

Request Customization of Portable Oxygen Kit Market Report as per your Definition and Format & Avail of Amazing Discount

The report also sums up various crucial facets including financial performance of the global market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Portable Oxygen Kit Market:

Some Trending Reports:

The Global Audiology Devices Market Size is predicted to be valued at $13,093.8 million by 2031, surging from $7,147.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.5%

The Global Dentures Market size is expected to generate revenue of $ 3,212.1 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.8%

The Global High Frequency Ventilators Market Size was $92.7 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow by generating a revenue of $162.1 million by 2031

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive