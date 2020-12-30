Global Portable Patient Isolation Markets, 2020-2021 & 2026: Major Innovations in HEPA Filters and Air Pressure Units for Containing Pathogens, Contact, and Droplet Nuclei

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Patient Isolation Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable patient isolation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the period 2021-2026.



The demand for transport rooms and pods is likely to observe an impetus due to increased efforts to effectively isolate symptomatic or suspected patients suffering from COVID-19.



As the world is struggling to control and prevent the spread of coronavirus, vendors engaged in manufacturing and sales of patient isolation products are witnessing a surge for these products from medical and health facilities as well as military, defense, and government bodies. Improvements in global healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of cost-effective, energy-efficient, and sustainable resource dependence are the other main factors that are driving the market.



Global Portable Patient Isolation Market Segmentation



The global portable patient isolation market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, readiness, geography. Increased innovations in transport pods and the outbreak of infected/contagious diseases are factors responsible for the adoption of pods in healthcare settings. APAC is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period on account of increased healthcare construction activities and a rise in private and public investments in the healthcare sector.



However, the important factor that is likely to influence the market is the introduction of innovative transportation pods. Vendors are offering pods with HEPA filters, while others are deploying proper ventilator hoses and well equipped with medical ports, sluice bags, gloves, and operator ports. The demand for transport pods has increased drastically with the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The demand for identification, containment, and treatment of infectious patients and the growth potential of portable patient isolation systems are likely to increase the adoption of treatment rooms and pods in the healthcare segment. The high prevalence of viral, bacterial, and antibiotic-resistance microbial infections has encouraged end-users to invest in portable pods to prevent infections acquired in hospitals.



Epidemics have highlighted the importance of large-scale, portable infrastructure POC/rapid tests for public health needs and patient outcomes as well as to fill gaps in current diagnostic testing methodologies. Therefore, the increase in the number of people suffering from infections is encouraging physicians in hospitals to portable pods, thereby contributing to the growth of the segment.



Instant portable patient isolation pods and rooms can be operational in less than 15 minutes. These pods are used to shift infectious patients to medical facilities along with that person with chemical, biological, pathogenic, radioactive, and nuclear contamination. These products are finding applications among end-users as they are more cost and space-effective solutions than conventional and fixed isolation rooms.



Non-instant isolation products have a high adoption in government and public sectors as they generally consist of multi-patient isolation products, including negative pressure and anterooms fixtures. Such products can provide effective isolation for multiple patients and can be easily dismantled and moved to another location with the spread of infections.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



In light of the outbreak of the corona pandemic, the healthcare sector is expected to emerge immune from political uncertainties prevailing over Europe post the Brexit negotiations, which are expected to affect the economic growth adversely. Vendors of portable patient isolation products have been able to meet new orders in H1 2020, despite lockdown in several countries.



The increased pressure to enhance infection capabilities and control the spread of the coronavirus virus across Europe is expected to augur well for the market. Moreover, the growth of portable patient isolation products in Europe is mainly supported by growing investments and government spending on the healthcare infrastructure and preparedness to manage the second wave of the coronavirus.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



One of the major innovations in the market is the introduction of HEPA filters and air pressure units, which are capable of containing pathogens, contact, and droplet nuclei, and are capable of generating negative and positive pressures.



Vendors with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that could pose a threat to competitor products, making them non-competitive and even obsolete before they can recover R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and remain abreast of upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors.



